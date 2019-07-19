ASX200 Resets Its Sights On 6800

Friday’s close proved to be its most bullish of the month, after dovish comments from Fed officials gave equity markets another tailwind heading into the weekend.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2019 9:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Friday’s close proved to be its most bullish of the month, after dovish comments from Fed officials gave equity markets another tailwind heading into the weekend.

On Wednesday we noted the bullish engulfing pattern which hinted at a swing low. Whilst Thursday’s trade was indeed lacklustre, early trade on Friday saw it break out of a possible bullish wedge formation which now targets the 6769.6 high. Support has been found at the 50-period eMA and the MACD is curling up and could soon cross back above its signal line.


  • Given the bullish trend structure, Fed tailwind and resurgence of bullish momentum, we favour a move towards the 6,436-6,800 zone.
  • If momentum is to peter out, we’ll keep an eye on the potential for a lower high to form as part of a topping pattern, which would require a break below the 6,600 area to confirm.


  • The relative strength watchlist includes two stocks which are ripping higher and likely in need of some consolidation (at the very least) before considering entries on the daily.
  • Newcrest (gold mining company) has seen a breakout of a symmetrical triangle, and we’d be keen to see if it can retrace towards the breakout level or build a new level of support. However, Friday’s small Rikshaw man Doji is a slight concern, and a notable gap lower on Monday could mark an island gap reversal at the highs to warn of a reversal.
  • Whilst Coca-cola Amatil has made the cut, we’ve noticed a potential bearish wedge below resistance which is also worth keeping an eye on. A break above resistance invalidates the reversal warning, whereas a return of bearish momentum could warn of a top.

Related tags: Indices Shares market Australia

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.