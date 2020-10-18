ASX200 Index Early Signs of an Upside Breakout

The Australian ASX200 Index advanced 1.1% during early trading hours today. In fact, the index's IT sector has already marked a fresh historical high last week...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2020 9:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ASX200 Index: Early Signs of an Upside Breakout

The Australian ASX200 Index advanced 1.1% during early trading hours today. In fact, the index's IT sector has already marked a fresh historical high last week, amid expectations that the tech companies are the most benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, official data released this morning showed that China's 3Q GDP grew 4.9% on year, missing consensus of +5.5%. However, Chinese economic activity still appears to be on a strong footing, as industrial production rose 6.9% on year in September (+5.8% expected, +5.6% in August) and retail sales climbed 3.3% (+1.6% expected, +0.5% in August).

On a daily chart, ASX 200 Index shows early signs of an upside breakout. The index has just broken above a bullish consolidation range since June, signaling more upside potential. The level at 5,915 might be considered as the nearest support level, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at 6,430 and 6,665 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: ASX Indices Equities Tech Stocks Australia

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
June 21, 2024 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
June 21, 2024 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
June 21, 2024 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Research
Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
By:
Matt Simpson
June 19, 2024 11:37 PM
    Federal_reserve
    USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 11, 2024 10:26 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD climbs sheepishly from its lows, bear flag on ASX 200
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 10, 2024 10:40 PM
        Research
        ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 5, 2024 11:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.