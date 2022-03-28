ASX200 firms ahead of AU Federal Budget

On the second anniversary of the Covid Crash low, the ASX200 rallied 1.5% last week to close above 7400 for the first time since January, taking total gains from its covid trough low to almost 70%.

March 28, 2022 1:42 PM
Research

The rally in ASX200 has been supported by elevated commodity prices that have boosted the mining and energy sectors. As well as $24bn in dividend payments, due to hit bank accounts this week, most of which has or will return to markets.

Also supporting the local bourse, the release of the Federal Budget at 7.30 pm tomorrow night will allow the government to pull “a rabbit out of its hat” ahead of the upcoming Federal Election. 

A faster than expected economic recovery from the pandemic and higher commodity prices will see the government increase spending across infrastructure, defence, and households to assist with “cost-of-living” pressures. Examples of which will include support for first home buyers and a cut to the government’s fuel exercise tax of between 10c and 20c.

At the same time, Westpac economists expect the government to announce a reduced budget deficit for 2021/22 of ~$77.7bn vs the $99.2bn that was forecast in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) in December.

As viewed on the chart below, the ASX200 has extended gains today to be trading 33 points higher at 7440 just 2.5% below its all-time highs of August last year. Once the usual end of the month and quarterly rebalancing flows are complete, comes the month of April usually a good one for the local market. 

As such, providing the ASX200 holds above support at 7330/00 on a closing basis, it is difficult to imagine the ASX200 coming all this way and not testing and breaking the all-time August 7632 high, before a pullback of sorts in May.

ASX200 daily chart 28th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 28th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Today 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
Yesterday 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.