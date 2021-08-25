ASX200 caught in cross currents ahead of key capex and retail sales data

A dark day in Sydney today, both from a weather perspective and as a record 919 new covid cases, were reported in the 24 hours until 8 pm last night. According to Goldman Sachs, the worsening situation will push the timeline for a gradual re-opening in Sydney until late October and Melbourne until Mid-September.

August 25, 2021 10:58 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Offsetting the gloomy news, NSW hit its target of 6 million jabs yesterday. Providing the current record pace of vaccinations is maintained, the Government’s 70-80% vaccination target will be reached in mid-November.

Further boosting sentiment, a bounce in key commodities after the PBOC yesterday eased growth concerns with a commitment to stabilize credit and money supply to business. And news that China achieved zero new COVID cases, opening the door for a relaxation of restrictions and reducing tail risks to the slowing Chinese economy. 

Returning to local events and reporting season aside, tomorrow brings the release of Q2 Private Capex data. The expectation is for a 2.5% q/q lift in private investment. Offset by a fall in the accompanying third estimate of FY2021–22 collected through July and August when business confidence plunged due to lockdowns. 

Further evidence of the impact of the lockdown will be seen on Friday when retail sales for July are released. Estimates there range for a fall between -4% and -8% m/m. 

Turning to the charts after rejecting trend channel resistance at 7630 in Mid-August, the ASX200 tested and held horizontal support ahead of 7400. The recovery from the 7429 low is likely to be the second leg (Wave b) of a three-wave corrective sequence that should see a final leg lower (Wave c) towards trend channel support near 7300 in the coming weeks, as displayed on the chart below. 

ASX200 Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of August 25th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.