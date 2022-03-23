ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 23rd of March 2022

Fresh recovery highs for the ASX200 today as it added 37 points (0.50%) to close at 7378, just 3 ½ per cent below its all-time high from August last year.

March 23, 2022 5:34 PM
Australian flag

A sea of green also across regional equity markets led by the Japanese stock market, the Nikkei, which added 2.87% on expectations that an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve has set its sights on taming rampant inflation.

Overnight St Louis Fed President Bullard reiterated his preference for the FOMC is to move “aggressively” to keep inflation under control and noted the FOMC could not wait for geopolitical risks to be resolved.

Bullard likened the current cycle to 1994 when the Federal Reserve lifted interest from 3.25% to 6% in response to a strong economy and an inflation rate ~2.50% vs 7.9% now.

After a strong reporting season, a staggering $24bn in dividend payments hits investor bank accounts next week. BHP alone is due to pay out $10b in dividends next Monday.

If today’s performance of the IT sector is anything to go by, the divvy dollars look to be finding a home.

Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) traded to its highest level since its ASX200 listing, adding 7.49% to $188.10, Zip Co (Z1P) added 7.52% to $1.65, Sezzle (SZL) lifted by 5.69% to $1.49, Appen added 3.51% to $7.07, and Xero (XRO) added 4.16% to $102.93.

Another ratchet higher in yields overnight provided support for the Financial Sector as it allows the big banks to increase profitability via higher Net Interest Margins.

Macquarie (MCQ) added 1.25% to $200.05, its highest close in six weeks as it bids for ASX listed firm Uniti. National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.57% to $31.72, ANZ added 0.76% to $27.88, Westpac (WBC) added 0.76% to $23.80, and Commonwealth Bank (CBA) lifted by 1.30% to $107.45, closing in on its all-time high at $110.19.

Crude oil is trading back above $110/bbl despite it becoming increasingly unlikely the EU will join the U.S in a Russian oil embargo. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 0.44% to 32.30. Santos (STO) closed 0.26% lower at $7.77, while Beach Energy (BPT) lost 1.54% to $1.60.

A 1.2% fall in the iron ore price to $148.50 has weighed on the Materials sector. Mineral Resources (MIN) fell 1.55% to $48.33. BHP Group (BHP) lost 0.78% to $48.44. Rio Tinto (Rio) closed flattish at $113.68. Fortescue Metal Group (FMG) bucked the trend to trade 0.32% higher to $19.00.

A slump in the price of gold to $1922 (-0.75%) on improved risk sentiment and higher yields have weighed today on ASX200 listed goldies. Newcrest Mining (NCM) fell 2.04% to $25.45. Northern Star Resources (NST) lost 1.98% to $10.39, Evolution Mining (EVN) lost -1.57% to $4.38.

Onwards and upwards for the Australian dollar, trading at four-month highs at .7455, despite the broader commodity complex easing and higher U.S. yields.

ASX200 Daily chart 23rd of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 23rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.