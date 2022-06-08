ASX200 Afternoon Report June 8th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7116 at 3.00 pm Sydney time. A mute rebound after its post RBA thumping yesterday.

June 8, 2022 3:39 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 21 points higher at 7116 at 3.00 pm Sydney time. A mute rebound after its post RBA thumping yesterday.

While the RBA's forward guidance that accompanied its supersized 50bp rate hike wasn't as clear as its central bank peers, the door is open for a follow up inflation-busting 50bp hike next month and for the RBA's official cash rate to end at 2% by year-end.

The start of a more aggressive RBA hiking cycle on the same day that the ANZ- Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence fell to its lowest level since 2020 on cost-of-living concerns has the potential to become a polar vortex for the ASX200.

The decline in consumer sentiment is set to deepen after a deluge of negative reports this week around higher gas and electricity bills, softening housing prices, and higher mortgage repayments.

The strain of the RBA's more aggressive rate hike cycle has been felt by the Financials. While higher rates will allow the big banks to pass on higher margins, it will weigh on demand for mortgages, lead to greater recession risk and a weaker housing market.

Westpac (WBC) has fallen by 5.5% to $22.12 as it became the first bank to pass on yesterday's rate rise. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 4% to $97.83, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 3.89% to $28.92. ANZ fell 2.58% to $23.82. Macquarie (MQG) bucked the trend lifting 1.2% to $179.62.

The energy sector is the best performing sector today as crude oil holds around $120 p/b on tight supply and increased demand coming from the re-opening in China and the start of the driving season in the U.S.

Woodside (WDS) has lifted by 3.1% to $33.91, Santos (STO) added 2.9% to $8.72, Origin Energy (ORG) added 1.9% to $6.29, AGL added 1.7% to $8.87, and Beach Energy (BPT) added 1.5% to $1.87.

Gains also for the Industrials as Atlas Arteria (ALX) surged over 16% following news that fund manager IFM had taken a 15% stake in the company. Boral (BOR) lifted by 14% to $3.26 after naming a new CEO. Elsewhere Transurban (TCL) added 2.1% to $14.37. Seven Group Holdings (SVW) added 1.9% to $19.16, and Qantas (QAN) lifted by 1.5% to $5.41.

A fall in U.S yields overnight has helped the IT sector snap a two-day losing streak. Block (SQ2) added 3.45% to $116.47, Wisetech Global (WTC) added 2.8% to $40.84, Xero (XRO) added 2.4% to $82.14, and Life 360 (360) added 1.9% to $3.18. Elsewhere, heavy falls for Sezzle (SZL) and ZIP dropping 11.96% and 5.34%, respectively, after yesterday's announcement by Apple that it's entering the BNPL space.   

Robust iron ore and coal prices have provided support for the Materials sector. Of the iron ore miners BHP Group (BHP) added 2.5% to $47.43, Rio Tinto (RIO) added 2% to $118.89. Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 1.8% to $21.54. Coal miner Yancoal (YAL) added 5.65% to $5.99, Coronado Coal (CRN) added 3.14% to $2.14. Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 1.66% to $5.51.

The roller coast ride in the Lithium space continues. Vulcan Energy (VUL) fell 4.1% to $6.90, Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 1.56% to $1.27, Allkem (AKE) fell 1.32% to $11.62, and Pilbara Minerals (PLS) fell 1.65% to $2.39.  

Finally, Paladin Energy (PDN) has lifted by 12.8% on news the U.S is seeking to move away from Russian uranium supply.

The expectation of a more aggressive RBA hiking cycle into slowing growth/sentiment is a negative for the ASX200. After rejecting the resistance coming from the 200-day moving average last week near 7300, yesterday's break of support at 7100 indicates that the ASX200 will test the bottom of its nine-month range 6950/6750 area in the coming weeks.

 

ASX200 8th of June

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 8th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.