ASX200 Afternoon Report June 2nd 2022

The ASX200 is trading 73 points lower at 7146 at 3.00 pm Sydney time as the volatility episode of 2022 extended into a six month.

June 2, 2022 3:17 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 73 points lower at 7146 at 3.00 pm Sydney time as the volatility episode of 2022 extends into a six month.

Today's fall came after another round of hawkish Fed speak overnight and the Bank of Canada overnight lifted rates by 50bp, an amount becoming the "new normal" as central banks double down on their war against inflation.

Also rattling jittery markets, a warning from JP Morgan's CEO to prepare for an economic "hurricane" caused by aggressive central bank tightening and the war in Ukraine.

As well as hyper volatility in the oil market as the price of crude oil, which traded near $120p/b this week, plummeted below $112 p/b today on reports Saudi Arabia may raise production to compensate for the loss of Russian oil.

Weighing on the local market, Healthcare stocks as Sonic Healthcare (SHL) fell 2.72% to $35.62, Biotech giant CSL fell 2.25% to $267.35, Cochlear (COH) fell 1.9% to $217.69, and Resmed (RMD) fell 1.60% to $28.24.

Monday's rebound is now just a distant memory for the IT sector falling for the third day. Life 360 (360) fell 5.85% to $3.22, Sezzle (SZL) fell 8.1% to $0.51c, Zip (ZIP) fell 8.2% to $0.84c, kids smart watch maker Space Talk (SPA) fell 4.69% to $0.061c, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell $115.18 and cloud computing firm Megaport (MP1) fell 4% to $6.67.

Falls also for the Industrial sector led by plumbing company Reece (REH) down 5.2% to $15.31, Downer Edi (DOW) fell 2.5% to $5.61, CSR fell 2.2% to $4.48, Qantas (QAN) fell 2% to $5.42, and Brambles (BXB) fell 2% to $10.76.

The big banks have fallen in line with a strong seasonal tendency to underperform until July. Macquarie (MQG) fell 2.45% to $183.77, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 1.4% to $105.23. ANZ fell 1.15% to $25.02, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 0.67% to $31.43, Westpac (WBC) fell 0.33% to $24.02.

Falls as well for the big miners. Mineral Resources (MIN) dropped 1.96% to $57.55; Rio Tinto (Rio) fell 1.94% to $112.68. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 1.45% to $20.46, BHP Group (BHP) fell 1% to $45.18.

Gains for the coal miners as rival energy source natural gas soared 6.57% in overnight trading and as China's reopening continued. New Hope Corporation (NHC) added 2.4% to $3.84, Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 2.33% to $5.28, and Coronado Global (CRN) lifted by 0.24% to $2.11.

Woodside (WDS) has added 5% to $31.70 after a large block trade went through the market that likely cleared legacy selling of unwanted Woodside stock from the petroleum demerger. Gains also for Beach Energy (+2.3%) to $1.79 and Santos (+1%) to $8.28 despite today's fall in the price of crude oil.

A mixed day for Lithium miners. Pilbara Minerals (PLS) fell 20% to $2.36, Liontown Resources (LTR) added 3.9% to $1.19 after Core Lithium (CX0) added 3.83% $1.15 after both were savaged yesterday ~20%. Galan Lithium (GLN) continued its decline falling 1.12% to $1.32, as did Allkem (AKE), which fell 0.34% to $11.56

Over the past nine months, the ASX200 has traded between a broad 6750/6730 type range. The middle of the range is 7200ish, and 100 points on either side is “no man's” land.

A break above the 200-day moving average at 7320/30 would indicate that a move towards the top of the range is underway. While a move below 7100ish would suggest, a test of range lows is underway.

ASX200 Daily Chart june 2nd

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 2nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
January 10, 2025 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.