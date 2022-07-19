ASX200 Afternoon Report July 19th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 41 points lower at 6646 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

July 19, 2022 3:39 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 41 points lower at 6646 at 3.15 pm Sydney time.

The souring in risk sentiment today comes after an overnight sell-off on Wall Street wrong-footed the local market following reports that Apple intends to slow hiring to prepare for a possible recession

The release of RBA Meeting Minutes added a hawkish element, noting that "the current level of the cash rate is well below" the estimated neutral rate and reiterated that "The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

Last week's thumping labour market report and elevated Q2 inflation data to be released next week will be fresh in the Boards mind when it meets in August.

Tech stocks have eased following the deterioration in risk sentiment. Xero fell 6.66% to $82.17, Megaport fell 6.07% to $6.35, Wisetech Global fell 5.4% to $44.72, EML Payments lost 4.6% to $1.04, and Tyro Payments lost by 3.57% to $0.68c.

Health care stocks have also fallen. Resmed lost 4.3% to $31.74, Sonic Healthcare lost 4% to $32.84, Cochlear fell 3.35% to $204.68 and CSL fell 2.3% to $289.87.

A mixed session for banking stocks as analysts continue to assess the implications of ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp. Suncorp gave back most yesterday's gains, falling 4.3% to $11.27. Macquarie fell 3.32% to $167.58. Westpac added 0.25% to $20.20, CBA added 0.25% to $94.47. ANZ shares remain in a trading halt as it looks to raise $3.5 billion to help fund the purchase of Suncorp.

The boom run for Coal stocks continues, supported by a rally in commodity futures in China. Whitehaven Coals shares added 5.93% to $6.25, New Hope Coal added 4.65% to $4.51. Yancoal added 2.05% to $5.97, and Coronado Coal added 0.30% to $1.68.

Energy stocks have recorded gains as crude oil rebounded above $100 as the hysteria over a 100bp rate hike at next week's FOMC meeting continues to ease. Strike Energy added 5.66% to $0.28c, Woodside added 3.5% to $32.40, Beach Energy climbed by 2.9% to $1.77 and Santos added 1.96% to $7.30.

BHP has fallen by 0.73% to $36.70 after flagging softer-than-expected production volumes from their Australian iron ore and coking coal divisions, citing pandemic and weather-related disruptions. Elsewhere FMG added 0.62% to $16.99, Rio Tinto added 0.13% to $95.39 and Mineral Resources added 0.3% to $45.25

In the Lithium space, Lake Resources surged by 12.8% to $0.71. Vulcan Energy has added 5.25% to $6.22, Iluka Resources added 0.7% to $8.65, and Liontown Resources added 0.75% to $1.04.

Turning to the charts, the ASX200's rapid retreat below 6650/60 negates the positive signs that emerged yesterday, leaving the ASX200 back within a well-worn 6660/6540 type range.

ASX200 DAILY CHART 19TH OF jULY

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 19th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Bank Stocks Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

aus_03
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
By:
David Scutt
February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        aus_02
        ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 23, 2024 01:22 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.