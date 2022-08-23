ASX200 Afternoon Report August 23rd 2022

August 23, 2022 3:03 PM
19 views
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 66 points lower at 6980 at 2.45 pm Sydney time. 

The ASX200 is on track for its worst two days performance since late June as rising bond yields rattle equity markets ahead of this week's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium for central bankers.

In the past, the Fed has used Jackson Hole to flag policy pivots. However, with inflation still uncomfortably high, a dovish pivot is unlikely. U.S interest rate markets are 50% priced for a third consecutive 75bp rate hike for the September FOMC meeting.

Tracking U.S yields higher, Australian yields are also rising again. 1-year yields are trading at 2.90%, at cycle highs. While 2-year yields are at 3.19%, their highest level in a month.

Despite a rebound in the ANZ Consumer Confidence Index to its highest level since June, the retail facing Consumer Discretionary, and Consumer Staples Sectors have fallen.

Star Entertainment fell 3.17% to $2.75, Domino's Pizza fell 3% to $66.12, while Flight Centre fell another 1.54% to $16.98. Nick Scali added 1.9% to $10.71, extending gains following yesterday's strong earnings report.

Amongst Consumer Staples, Coles Group fell 2.95% to $8.37 ahead of its earnings report tomorrow. Graincorp fell 3.13% to $8.36. Woolworths fell 2.47% to $38.07, and Metcash fell 2.1% to $4.19.

The share price of EML Payments has retraced all of yesterday's gains falling by 10% to $1.01. BNPL stock Sezzle fell 4.8% to $0.70c, joined by Zip which fell 4.6% to $0.94c. Shares in electronic design software company Altrium surged 20% to $35.86 after reporting a solid increase in revenues and profits.

A decision by Russia's Gazprom to shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has driven the price of Newcastle futures well over $400 per tonne and the price of coal mining stocks. New Hope coal added 3.2% to $4.95. Whitehaven coal added 2.8% to $7.75, Coronado Coal added 1.41% to $1.80 and Yancoal added 1% to $5.96.

A warning from Saudi Arabia that it could cut production should a nuclear deal with Iran lead to the return of sanctioned Iranian oil has supported energy names. Woodside added 2.7% to $33.94, Santos added 2.5% to $7.58, and Beach Energy added 1.2% to $1.70. 

For the second day running, the share price of the big banks has bathed in a sea of red. Westpac fell 2% to $21.37, NAB fell 1.9% to $29.94, CBA fell 1.5% to $97.46, ANZ fell 1.75% to $22.44 while Macquarie fell 3.5% to $172.37.

Despite an 8.8% rise in the share price of Ansell to $27.36 after it reported inline earnings and more optimistic guidance, the Health Care Sector is trading lower. Resmed fell 2.25% to $33.06, CSL fell 2.2% to $289.05 and Cochlear fell 1.6% to $216.94.

The ASX200 ended last week, rejecting the 200-day moving average at 7152. The downside follow-through over the past 24 hours has the ASX200 testing our 6990/70 pullback target. If this support level fails to hold, look towards wave equality at 6915 for signs of possible basing.

ASX200 Daily Chart 23rd of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 23rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites!

Related tags: Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
PSAR explained: Trading with the Parabolic SAR
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
Today 12:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD outlook unaffected by US credit rating downgrade
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
Today 09:09 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks hit by surprise US credit rating downgrade – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
By:
Matt Simpson
November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Australian flag
      The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 14, 2022 01:49 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.