ASX200 Afternoon Report August 22nd 2022

August 22, 2022 6:39 PM
22 views
Research

The ASX200 has dived today, taking its lead from a soft session on Wall Street on Friday, heightened by concerns that a car bomb that killed the daughter of a friend of Putin’s over the weekend might lead to a possible escalation in Ukraine by Russia.

Also playing a part, nerves ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium titled “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy”, which lends itself relatively easily to another round of hawkish Fed speak and higher yields.

As well as the uncovering of another earnings bombshell. Joining the likes of Beach Energy, Bendigo Bank, Xero and TPG to be re-rated sharply lower this earnings season, Adbri fell -by 17.86% to $2.19 after disappointing half-year results.

The resumption of the uptrend in bond yields has rattled the interest rate-sensitive Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate and IT Sectors.

Flight Centre fell 2.65% to $17.28, Aristocrat Leisure fell 2.5% to $35.43, Dominoes Pizza fell 1.94% to $68.89, and Wesfarmers fell 1.43% to $48.21. Nick Scali added 3.8% to $10.39 after a good earnings report.

Apart from EML Payments which climbed by 10.61% to $1.17 after reporting strong revenues, it’s been a tough day in the office for tech stocks with BNPL names in the firing line. Block fell 6.3% to $107.62, Sezzle fell 6.3% to $0.75c, Zip fell 4.8% to $0.99c.

A decision by Russia’s Gazprom to shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance has driven coal mining stocks higher as buyers scramble for alternative energy supplies. Yancoal added 3.69% to $5.90, Whitehaven coal added 3% to $7.58, and New Hope coal added 0.4% to $4.95.

FMG and BHP recovered from early losses after China’s central bank cut its 5-year Loan Prime rate by 15bp to 4.30%, while the 1-year Loan Prime rate was cut by 5bp to 3.65%. FMG added 0.3% to $19.22. BHP added 0.1% to $41.59. Rio Tinto fell 0.45% to $98.09

A sea of red for the big banks. Westpac fell 1.9% to $21.76, NAB fell 1.1% to $30.57, CBA fell 0.78% to $99.17, ANZ fell 0.8% to $22.92 while Macquarie fell -1.72% to $179.17.

The ASX200 ended last week, rejecting the 200-day moving average, now at 7158. As noted last week, the ASX200 has not closed above the 200-day moving average in 16 weeks, and as suspected, this level bought out the sellers hungry for a piece of the action. While below the 200-day ma, the risks are for a deeper pullback to the 6990/70 area.

ASX200 22nd of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Stocks earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
    Research
    USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 13, 2023 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.