ASX200 Afternoon Report August 11th 2022

The ASX200 trades 64 points higher at 7057 at 3.20 pm Sydney time.

August 11, 2022 3:44 PM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 64 points higher at 7057 at 3.20 pm Sydney time. 

The ASX200 has traded to a two-month high, supported by a thumping rally on Wall Street after U.S inflation numbers provided a downside surprise. Headline CPI for July printed flat vs 0.2% expected, leading the year-on-year rate lower to 8.5%. Core CPI rose by 0.3% vs 0.5% expected, leaving the annual rate steady at 5.9%.

Despite the positive reaction in the equity markets, the bond market and Fed speakers have proved harder to impress. Previously reliable Fed doves Kashkari and Evans reiterated that higher interest rates are required, and that rate cuts in 2023 are "unrealistic".  The interest rate market is 50% priced for a third consecutive 75bp rate hike, for when the Fed next meets in September.

Nonetheless, the ASX200 is looking increasingly comfortable above the psychological 7000 level, and there was no way it as going to let the bond market vigilantes rain on today's "peak inflation" parade.

The Materials sector stormed higher, supported by another rally in coal mining stocks, as the EU's ban on Russian coal as part of the EU's fifth sanctions package commenced overnight. Yancoal added 2.4% to $5.10, Coronado Global added 2.2% to $1.74, New Hope coal added 1.45% to $4.24 and Whitehaven coal added 0.6% to $6.41.

BHP added 1.8% to $38.99, FMG added 1.22% to $19.06, while Rio Tinto fell 3.63% to $95.55 after it went ex-dividend.

Overnight the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at its highest level in three months, a move that supported local tech names. Novonix added 11.86% to $3.30, Life360 added 10% to $5.23, Afterpay owner Block added 8.88% to $126.93, Seek added 5.22% to $24.59 and Tyro Payments added 3.7% to $1.11. Computershare fell 4.46% to $23.13 following its earnings miss yesterday. 

CBA shares have fallen -0.4% to $100.63, continuing their slide back towards $100 following yesterday's earning report, which noted a slump in the bank's NIM. ANZ added 1.43% to $23.81, Westpac added 1.04% to $22.44, NAB added 0.76% to $30.46 and Macquarie added 1.45% to $178.67. 

The share price of QBE surged by 3.6% to $12.58 after its earnings report beat expectations, while Telstra fell 1.37% to $3.96 after providing softer guidance.

Following the strong rally on Wall Street overnight that ran straight over the signs of loss of momentum noted earlier in the week, the ASX200 has scope to extend its rally towards the 200-day moving average at 7166.

ASX200 11th of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 11th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Shares market

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Today 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Today 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Today 01:01 AM
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.