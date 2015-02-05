The Australian share market on Thursday ended in the black for the eleventh straight trading session, with the S&P/ASX 200 pushing past the psychological 5,800 level in a stunning rate-fuelled rally, the longest winning streak since October 2003.

Banks played a stellar role in the market’s move higher, particularly Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which contributed to the lion’s share of the day’s gains in the S&P/ASX 200. With oil prices coming off, energy stocks took it on the chin, but could do little to stem the financial-driven bullish momentum of the market. Barring a fall in the opening hour of trade, and some profit-booking in the last half-hour, stocks moved steadily higher throughout the entire session.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up by 33.7 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,811, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 31.8 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,765.5.

The best-performing sectors were real estate investment trusts (+1.46 per cent), financials (+1.37 per cent) and telecommunications (+1.09 per cent). The big losing sectors were energy (-2.01 per cent), materials (-0.83 per cent) and utilities (-0.34 per cent).

Stocks

Banking stocks were the star of the show during Thursday’s trading. Investors continued to load up on banks as equities became the only game in town after the RBA cut interest rates to record lows. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) surged 2.7 per cent to AU$93.27, a new all-time high. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) jumped 1 per cent to AU$34.98, and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.6 per cent to AU$36.44, with both banks also hitting new record highs. National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) gained 1.3 per cent to AU$36.97, the highest level seen in seven years.

In the energy sector, the worst performer of the day, Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) was down 1.70 per cent to AU$35.26, Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) plunged 2.83 per cent to AU$8.23 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell over 3 per cent to AU$8.09.

Amongst miners, another big losing sector, BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) fell 1.97 per cent to AU$31.36, Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) was down AU$0.87 to AU$60.20 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) slumped 2.71 per cent to AU$2.51. US funds giant Capital Group has acquired a 5.02 per cent stake in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) at an average price of AU$2.34 per share, but the news did nothing to halt the slide in the stock. Atlas Iron Ltd (ASX:AGO), the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, crashed 9.52 per cent to AU$0.190. Bucking the trend in the iron ore mining space was BC Iron Ltd (ASX:BCI), which gained 11.82 per cent to AU$0.65 to become the second highest gainer of the day on the S&P/ASX 200, despite the recent fall in iron ore prices.

Real estate focused digital advertising company REA Group Ltd (ASX:REA) jumped 4 per cent to AU$51.28, surging past the AU$50 level, after it reported that net profit during the quarter ended December 31 jumped 34 per cent to AU$94.7 million, validating its new pricing model. The company is the operator of real estate.com.au, and is majority owned by News Corp (ASX:NWS), the publishers of The Australian.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to data from the Housing Industry Association, the total number of new home sales declined 1.9 per cent on a month on month basis in December, compared to a 2.2 per cent increase in the previous month. The decline was chiefly accounted for by a 9 per cent fall in multi-unit sales. However, on a year-on-year basis monthly home sales were 14.4 per cent higher compared to 2013, said ABC.

Retail sales grew a mere 0.2 per cent in December, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. In November retail sales grew only 0.1 per cent. Evidently, shoppers did not transfer savings from cheaper energy into higher shopping budgets for the recent Christmas season. Significantly, in terms of seasonally adjusted volumes, turnover shot up 1.5 per cent during the December quarter, up from 0.9 per cent in the September quarter. "Weak nominal spending versus high volume growth reflects a significant degree of discounting occurring in the retail sector," Commonwealth Bank economist Diana Mousina said.

Copper inventories at the London Metal Exchange have surged to 284,600 tonnes, the highest in almost a year, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. The price of the red metal has fallen 9.2 per cent year to date in 2015 and touched a five-year low of US$5,339.50 on January 26. "It just shows there is surplus material out there," said Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale SA in London. "The market is oversupplied."

Oil prices are on the mend again. The international benchmark Brent crude March futures were trading at US$56.73 at 08:07 today (AEDT), up from US$53.31 at 18:00 yesterday. This had a beneficial impact on the Australian dollar which moved up from 77.87 US cents at 18:00 yesterday to its current quote of 78.08 US cents at 08:17 today (AEDT).