Australian stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, as investors appeared to have chosen to cash in their chips and sell into the rally seen in the previous session, cold-shouldering strong employment data.

The energy, financial and telecom sectors spearheaded the losses as regional stock exchanges suffered fresh bearish tremors and investors chewed over the negative overnight closing on Wall Street.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 126.1 points, or 2.5 per cent, and closed at 5,095, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 119.9 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 5,117.

The sectors which ended with losses included energy (-3.91 per cent), telecom (-3.08 per cent), financials (-2.72 per cent), utilities (-2.68 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-2.35 per cent), consumer discretionary (-2.29 per cent) and materials (-2.15 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

Energy stocks were sold off the hardest on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was down 2.58 per cent to AU$29.13, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) plunged over 5 per cent to AU$4.43, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell 3.57 per cent to AU$7.57 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 6.67 per cent to AU$7.42. Stocks in the sector reacted to fresh weakness in crude oil prices and cooling enthusiasm over Woodside’s bid for Oil Search.

The top three losers on the S&P/ASX 200 were energy companies. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG), ended down 13.03 per cent to AU$2.07, Karoon Gas Australia Limited (ASX:KAR) slipped 8.51 per cent to AU$1.72 and Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) slumped 6.90 per cent to AU$0.135.

In telecom, Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell 2.94 per cent to AU$5.62, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) fell over 5 per cent to AU$9.45 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) was down 4.41 per cent to AU$8.88.

In banks, excepting Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) which fell just over 2 per cent to AU$75.13, the other big banks all lost more than 3 per cent. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 3.49 per cent to AU$30.18, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) slumped 3.30 per cent to AU$30.76 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) fell 3.12 per cent to AU$27.65.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) shed 2.96 per cent to AU$23.92, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell 0.47 per cent to AU$51.27 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was flat at AU$2.04. However, Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) moved up 3.3 per cent to AU$0.03, BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) gained 2 per cent to AU$0.26 and Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) was up 2.78 per cent to AU$0.19.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) lost over 2 per cent to AU$24.76 and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, slid 1.82 per cent to AU$39.42. However, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) gained 1.40 per cent to AU$1.09 and was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Employment data released on Thursday showed that Australia’s jobless rate fell to 6.2 per cent in August, in line with expectations, compared to the surprise 6.3 per cent jump in July. New jobs added were 17,400, almost triple what analysts estimated. "We believe that there is a new confidence in the economy that is allowing this employment growth to occur," Employment Minister Eric Abetz said in Canberra, according to Sky News. "Unemployment when there is a six in front of it is never acceptable," responded Opposition employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor, however.

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s said it estimated Australia’s economic growth rate to prevail at sub-3 per cent levels at least until 2017, given the slowing Chinese economy and the risks to growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Iron ore prices rallied to US$58.50 per tonne in the latest trading session, up nearly 3 per cent from the previous closing of US$56.90 per tonne, according to the Business Spectator. The steelmaking material is now trading at a two-month high, with the bullishness being attributed to restocking by Chinese steel mills.

On Wall Street Thursday, stocks recouped early losses and ended higher despite the losses in other parts of the world. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 77 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 16,330, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to 1,952 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 per cent to 4,796.

The Australian dollar is trading stronger, benefiting from the strong domestic employment numbers, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 70.72 US cents, up from 70.24 US cents on Thursday.