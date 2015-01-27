Australian shares managed to end with decent gains on Tuesday despite sharp losses seen in the mining sector and in energy stocks. Gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare, consumer discretionary and banks offset those losses, while investors chose to ignore the fallout from the Greek elections, much to analysts’ surprise.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 45.4 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 5,547.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 43.3 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 5,511.5.

Amongst sectors, the leading gainers were information technology (+2.12 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.93 per cent), healthcare (+1.82 per cent) and consumer staples (+1.81 per cent). The only declining sectors were energy (-1.02 per cent) and materials (-0.76 per cent).

Stocks

A fresh slide in the iron ore price triggered sharp losses in resources stocks. BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:BHP) was down 1.46 per cent to AU$28.95, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) declined 2.35 per cent to AU$2.08 while Rio Tinto Ltd (ASX:RIO) lost only 0.11 per cent to AU$56.80. Rare earth miner Lynas Corporation Ltd (ASX:LYC) crashed 19.25 per cent to AU$0.05, after it warned about cash flow problems in view of the deterioration in the minerals market.

Energy stocks were also sold off, with Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) down 3.08 per cent to AU$7.56. Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) shed 0.44 per cent to AU$34.25, Oil Search Ltd (ASX:OSH) plunged 3.40 per cent to AU$7.66 and Worleyparsons Ltd (ASX:WOR) continued its downtrend, losing 2.71 per cent to AU$9.68. “OPEC's Secretary General commented yesterday that prices may have bottomed, but there was no imminent prospect of OPEC producers sitting down to discuss cutbacks until mid-year," ANZ said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Qantas Airways Ltd (ASX:QAN) on Tuesday became the latest airline to dismantle the much reviled fuel surcharges on its tickets. However, the airline clarified that this may not necessarily mean cheaper travel for passengers because it was increasing its base fares to protect profitability in the face of mounting competition on international flight routes, according to Reuters. The stock gained 1.71 per cent to close at AU$2.38.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) jumped 1.62 per cent to end at AU$87.63, notching up a fresh all-time high. Investors may be buying up Australian bank stocks as a safe haven compared to the resources sector, which has been battered by the bearish trend in commodity prices. Also, with the increasing likelihood of the RBA implementing a rate cut, investors have been quick to pick up “bond-like” high yield shares such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA). Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 1.15 per cent to AU$32.57, National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) was up 1.09 per cent to AU$35.15 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) rose 0.70 per cent to AU$34.56.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) surged 1.58 per cent to AU$6.44, a fresh 14-year high, as investors sought the safe haven security of blue-chip banks and high yielding stocks, particularly now that rate cuts by the RBA appear to be imminent.

Economic news, currency and insight

The monthly business survey from the National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NAB) showed that sentiment was mostly unchanged from November, though business conditions deteriorated in December, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "The survey again shows a patchwork economy with little-to-no momentum building," NAB said. "In December, conditions eased for the second successive month after October's surprisingly strong result; as a result, conditions are now a touch below the long run average."

Mike Smith, Chief Executive, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, has urged the RBA to resist calls to cut official interest rates, arguing that Australia was “different,” and could withstand the shocks from falling commodity prices and a global currency war, according to the Australian Financial Review. “If I was the central bank I would wait and see how this plays out because if the currency can take most of the shock, it’s a much better way to deal with it,” he said, noting that the weaker Australian dollar made the country’s exporters more competitive.

According to City Index Chief Market Strategist Joshua Raymond , the chances of a Greek exit from the eurozone are slim, given that Syriza’s aim is not to leave the euro, but to renegotiate its debt package with the EU and IMF. Over the past two days, both the euro and the Australian dollar have rebounded from their lows. At 08:43 today (AEDT) the euro was trading at US$1.1380, while the Aussie was quoting 79.35 US cents.

Local Australian stocks may open weaker considering that major Wall Street indices were down over 1 per cent overnight due to disappointing earnings reports from major companies, as well as an unexpected decline in durable goods orders. The March 2015 ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 31 points at 07:59 this morning (AEDT).

