asx 200 short term technical outlook final potential push down towards 53305300 support before recov

Wed, 26 October 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has staged a bearish […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2016 3:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Wed, 26 October 2016

asx-200-daily_26-oct-2016

asx-200-1-hour_26-oct-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has staged a bearish breakdown below the 5380 medium-term pivotal support reinforced by a better than expected Australian  Q3 CPI data (1.3% y/y & 0.7% q/q versus 1.1% y/y & 0.4% q/q).

Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook for major stock indices.

Key elements

  • The next support will be at the 5330/5300. This is a significant support zone which is defined by the lower boundary of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 10 February 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now hovering at an extreme oversold level which indicates that a minor rebound is likely to occur at this juncture.
  • The key short-term resistance stands at 5380/5390

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 5380

Pivot (key resistance): 5390

Supports: 5330 & 5300

Next resistance: 5460

Conclusion

Turn bearish in short-term within a medium-term bullish trend. After a steep down move, the Index may see a minor rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 5380 with a maximum limit set at the 5390 short-term pivotal resistance before another downleg occurs to target the 5330 and 5300 significant medium-term supports.

However, a break above the 5390 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the last push down scenario for a recovery towards the next resistance at 5460 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.