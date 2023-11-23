ASX 200: Downside risks build on hawkish RBA, unconvincing price action

The prospect of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), a crackdown of speculative forces in iron ore futures markets and failure to clear a stubborn resistance level has Australia’s ASX 200 facing the prospect of renewed downside.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:28 PM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian stocks have come under pressure, continuing the reversal that began last week
  • A hawkish speech from RBA Governor Michele Bullock has seen the odds of another rate hike early next year lift to over 50%
  • China is also looking to curb iron ore price gains, taking the wind out of major miners

The prospect of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), a crackdown of speculative forces in iron ore futures markets and failure to clear a stubborn resistance level has Australia’s ASX 200 facing the prospect of renewed downside.

RBA hawks up, adding to rate hike bets

Perhaps the most noteworthy development on Thursday was the belated market reaction to a speech from RBA Governor Michele Bullock which sounded anything but a policymaker ready to call time on rate hikes. Bullock discussed factors behind the inflationary pulse rippling through the economy, noting that after being largely driven by international factors in 2022, that has shifted towards domestic considerations linked to the labour market in 2023.

While it did not have a major impact at the time, markets have now adopted the view that Bullock’s tone means another rate hike next year is a meaningful risk, seeing overnight index swaps and interbank cash rate futures put the odds of a hike in the cash rate to 4.6% in February as an even money bet, a sharp turnaround on what was being priced earlier this week before the release of the minutes of the RBA’s November monetary policy meeting.

The shift in rate expectations has not gone unnoticed by Australian equities which have been under pressure throughout the session, adding to losses towards the close as news broke that China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), will further tighten supervision of iron ore spot and futures trading to curb a rally that has surprised many analysts this year. The announcement led to immediate losses for the major iron ore miners, weighing on the massive materials sector as a result.

ASX 200 price action anything but convincing

Adding to the bearish near-term picture, the price action on the ASX 200 has been anything but convincing this week, failing on multiple occasions to break convincingly above resistance located at 7080. Combined with the bearish hammer formed last week when the index briefly hit multi-month highs before reversing sharply, the price action suggests the path of least resistance may be lower in the near-term. RSI has broken its uptrend, signaling bullish momentum is waning, while MACD also looks like it may soon crossover from above. While the daily bar has not yet been confirmed, should it end up delivering a gravestone doji, it will only add to the bearish picture.asx 200 nov 23

For those considering shorts, the 50-day moving average would be the first level to watch given it was respected on several occasions last week. Should that go, 6945 and Fibonacci support at 6885 would be the potential downside targets. For those considering shorts, a stop between 7080 and 7100 would offer protection against reversal. A bounce towards this level would only help improve the risk-reward of the trade.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities Australia RBA Bonds

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/USD: Beware backing the buck on volatile jobless claims data
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Gold falters around $2k, crude oil looks set for a pre-OPEC bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:53 PM
New Vix low suggests investors are relaxed, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq rally
Yesterday 08:12 PM
Crude oil, GBP/USD analysis: OPEC delays meeting as US data lifts dollar
Yesterday 03:30 PM
S&P 500 forecast: S&P 500 edges higher after Nvidia results, mixed data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Is euro heading to $1.10?
Yesterday 10:45 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle
By:
David Scutt
November 21, 2023 11:24 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Struggling for traction following latest corrective bounce
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 16, 2023 01:18 AM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Gold, S&P 500: US dollar turning point may deliver significant upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 16, 2023 12:06 AM
        japan_02
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: It’s no longer about inflation but the global economic outlook
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 14, 2023 11:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.