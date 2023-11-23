ASX 200: Downside risks build on hawkish RBA, unconvincing price action

Australian stocks have come under pressure, continuing the reversal that began last week

A hawkish speech from RBA Governor Michele Bullock has seen the odds of another rate hike early next year lift to over 50%

China is also looking to curb iron ore price gains, taking the wind out of major miners

The prospect of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), a crackdown of speculative forces in iron ore futures markets and failure to clear a stubborn resistance level has Australia’s ASX 200 facing the prospect of renewed downside.

RBA hawks up, adding to rate hike bets

Perhaps the most noteworthy development on Thursday was the belated market reaction to a speech from RBA Governor Michele Bullock which sounded anything but a policymaker ready to call time on rate hikes. Bullock discussed factors behind the inflationary pulse rippling through the economy, noting that after being largely driven by international factors in 2022, that has shifted towards domestic considerations linked to the labour market in 2023.

While it did not have a major impact at the time, markets have now adopted the view that Bullock’s tone means another rate hike next year is a meaningful risk, seeing overnight index swaps and interbank cash rate futures put the odds of a hike in the cash rate to 4.6% in February as an even money bet, a sharp turnaround on what was being priced earlier this week before the release of the minutes of the RBA’s November monetary policy meeting.

The shift in rate expectations has not gone unnoticed by Australian equities which have been under pressure throughout the session, adding to losses towards the close as news broke that China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), will further tighten supervision of iron ore spot and futures trading to curb a rally that has surprised many analysts this year. The announcement led to immediate losses for the major iron ore miners, weighing on the massive materials sector as a result.

ASX 200 price action anything but convincing

Adding to the bearish near-term picture, the price action on the ASX 200 has been anything but convincing this week, failing on multiple occasions to break convincingly above resistance located at 7080. Combined with the bearish hammer formed last week when the index briefly hit multi-month highs before reversing sharply, the price action suggests the path of least resistance may be lower in the near-term. RSI has broken its uptrend, signaling bullish momentum is waning, while MACD also looks like it may soon crossover from above. While the daily bar has not yet been confirmed, should it end up delivering a gravestone doji, it will only add to the bearish picture.

For those considering shorts, the 50-day moving average would be the first level to watch given it was respected on several occasions last week. Should that go, 6945 and Fibonacci support at 6885 would be the potential downside targets. For those considering shorts, a stop between 7080 and 7100 would offer protection against reversal. A bounce towards this level would only help improve the risk-reward of the trade.

-- Written by David Scutt

