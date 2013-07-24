asian stocks fall on weak chinese data easyjet leads ftse after positive earnings report 865522013

Business conditions contracted in China after worse than expected manufacturing data saw Asian stocks fall overnight. European indices were reasonably flat until Germany’s industry is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2013 8:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

Business conditions contracted in China after worse than expected manufacturing data saw Asian stocks fall overnight. European indices were reasonably flat until Germany’s industry is seen expanding after manufacturing came better than forecast at 50.3 — slightly over the pivotal 50 benchmark at 8.30am

More manufacturing from the eurozone at 9am, followed by US data at 2pm. US home sales will be released at 3pm. Weekly crude oil inventories will be announced at 3.30pm and are forecast to be 2.5mn less barrels held, having an likely impact on oil prices

Indices advanced as of 8.30am, with the FTSE up 23 points at 6646, Dow Jones up 37 points at 15607 and DAX up 42 points at 8366

In companies, Easyjet announced revenues grew to £1.142bn. A pre-market report saw revenues climb 7% at £14.47, leading the FTSE leaderboard.

Arm Holding is up 3%. UK revenues climbed to £171.2mn — a whopping 26%.

Reports from GsK are expected later today. Elsewhere, keep an eye on Apple on the US open after the company announced profits were better than expected $6.9bn.

As earnings season continues, listed stocks announcing second quarter earnings include Pepsi, FaceBook and Caterpillar.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.