Asian Open: Wall Street rallies on Powell’s comments

Jerome Powell revived appetite for risk overnight as he soothed markets fears surrounding Omicron and the Fed's tightening cycle.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 12, 2022 9:21 AM
Federal reserve Eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Jerome Powell telling the congressional hearing that the US economy is be able to withstand the combination of Omicron and the Fed tightening was music to Wall Street’s ears. Yields fell for a second day which alleviated pressure on tech stocks, allowing the Nasdaq to rally 1.5%. But overall, the colour of Wall Street was green for equity traders with the S&P and Russell 200 rising around 1% and the Dow up around 0.5%.

20220112moversCI

It could also be argued that yields remain overbought over the near-term, following their aggressive rally of late. And with markets getting too used to the idea of inflation being rampant, perhaps expectations (for much higher inflation) are ahead of themselves. Even a slight CPI miss today could be enough to shake out some pre-emptive doom-mongerers and further support equities, as part of the reason they sold off was the upward revision to Fed hikes, based upon inflationary fears.

ASX 200 to take Wall Street’s lead?

The ASX 200 fell -0.77% and closed below 7400 yesterday, but that fact that prices remain elevated above Thursday’s -2.8% bearish day (and trend support from the December low) is slightly encouraging for the bull-camp.

2022012moversASXci

Dollar softer as it loses safe-haven appeal

The revival of appetite for risk has seen the dollar lose some of its safe-haven sparkle. The US dollar index trades near the lows of its 9-week range, and a clear break beneath 95.50 morphs this into topping pattern and likely confirms a bullish breakout on EUR/USD. The Australian dollar rose to a 1-month high although we still suspect this is simply part of a 3-wave countertrend move, so waiting for bearish momentum to return around 0.7220. The slight risk-on tone is also apparent on AUD/JPY which recouped most of yesterday’s losses, alongside the fact that the yen was the weakest currency yesterday.

USD/JPY continues to hold above 115

20220112usdjpyCI

However, USD/JPY dances to its own beat. Its rally from the December low saw USD/JPY gain around 3.4% in a relatively straight line. Since then, we have seen a retracement consist of 4-consecutive bearish days which was broken yesterday with a slightly bullish, inverted hammer. Given the past two days have held above 115 it appears to be an important level heading into today’s inflation report, where a decent print could see momentum realign with its bullish trend.

Another $20 day for gold

Price action on gold has piqued our interest the past two days because both bullish sessions have effectively opened at the low of the session and closed at the high. With banks upping their forecasts for potential Fed hikes and real yields falling, gold has regained its shine and seemingly behaving as an inflationary hedge again, ahead of today’s CPI data.

WTI back above $80

Powell also convinced energy traders that all is okay, despite the surge of Omicron. Rallying over 3.8%, it was WTI’s best day in 5-weeks, so our bias remains bullish above the 77.90 low and brings $85 back into focus.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220112calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices Powell USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.