Asian Open: Safe-havens thrive during risk-off trade, gold taps 1900

The alleged ‘trigger’ from Ukraine which sparked the initial sell-off in the late-Asian session continued to weigh on sentiment overnight, which saw gold rise to an 8-month high.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 18, 2022 9:01 AM
Gold trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -622.27 points (-1.78%) to close at 34,312.03
  • The S&P 500 index fell -94.75 points (-2.12%) to close at 4,380.26
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -431.9 points (-2.96%) to close at 14,171.74

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down 0 points (-1.19%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,296.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -280 points (-1.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,952.87
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -37 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,755.77
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -52 points (-0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,045.29
20220218moversCI

Wall Street was predictably lower as investors reacted to potential that Russia were curating reasons to invade Ukraine. Tech stocks led the declines with the Nasdaq down around -3% and selling into the close. Futures markets point to a weak open today for Asia. The Nikkei is expected to gap lower and it appears increasingly likely that its corrective rally from the Jan low was seen at 27890. Inflation data for Japan is scheduled for 10:30 AEDT.   

ASX 200 scrapes a gain but falters at resistance

Despite a strong start to the day, the ASX 200 handed back most of its earlier gains after failing to hold above a technical milestone (200-day average) and the 7300 handle. We can’t fully blame the three sectors which closed lower, as they only account for around 16% of the index. But what started as a reversal at a likely resistance level morphed into an inevitable selloff as traders reacted to dubious claims from Russian state media of shots being fired by Ukraine, which saw global equity index futures promptly tumble. So in that context, a 0.16% close for the ASX 200 was pretty good.

20220218asx200CI

 

We can see on the ASX 200 daily chart that a bearish hammer formed at 200-day MA and 7340 resistance level. Given the significance of these levels, alongside lower futures and the reversal candle, we have a bearish bias for today. The 200-day eMA and 7200 handle make a viable target, whilst a break beneath 7185 brings 7145 into focus.

 

ASX 200: Market internals

20220218moversASXci

ASX 200: 7296.2 (0.16%), 16 February 2022

  • Healthcare (2.97%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Discretionary (-3.37%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 3 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 85 (42.50%) stocks advanced, 102 (51.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +6.65% - Challenger Ltd (CGF.AX)
  • +5.69% - Judo Capital Holdings Ltd (JDO.AX)
  • +5.05% - CSL Ltd (CSL.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -7.48% - Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX)
  • -6.33% - Novonix Ltd (NVX.AX)
  • -6.22% - Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (DHG.AX)

Gold continues to shine

Gold was a clear favourite yesterday and remains highly sensitive to the Russia-Ukraine tensions. It probed 1900 to reach an 8-mont high and is just a day’s trade away from hitting the November high around 1916 using historical volatility and the assumption that bulls retain control.

20220218xauaudCI

 

Gold is broadly higher against all FX majors and on the cusp of hitting a 15-month high against the Aussie. We can see on the daily chart that a 3-bar bullish reversal pattern formed (Morning Star Reversal) and the daily chart is within a strong uptrend. Should tensions not escalate further, then we may find that gold does not break out this week. But it is an obvious market for headline traders to focus on around the Russia-Ukraine theme.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220218calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices Gold XAU/USD ASX

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Gold Analysis: Are Peace Deals on the Horizon?
Today 08:36 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
Today 04:17 AM
RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
Today 01:10 AM
USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD’s haven appeal recedes
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:17 AM
    RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:10 AM
      canada_01
      USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 12:17 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 09:10 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.