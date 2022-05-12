Asian Open: Jerome Powell reconfirmed, Russia threatens Finland

More of the same with the Fed as Jerome Powell is confirmed for a second term. The yen rallied on geopolitical concerns as Russia threatened Finland over joining NATO.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 13, 2022 9:05 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -103.81 points (-0.33%) to close at 31,730.30
  • The S&P 500 index rose -5.1 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -22.06 points (-0.18%) to close at 11,945.50

 

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are down 0 points (-0.62%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,941.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -70 points (-0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 25,678.72
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -106 points (-0.55%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 19,274.34
  • China's A50 Index futures are up 83 points (0.64%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,236.70

 

20220513moversCIA

Jerome Powell has been confirmed by the US Senate for a second term, with an overwhelming 80-19 vote in his favour. Marketplace radio released an interview with Jerome Powell, where he said inflation is too high and, with hindsight, they should have raised rates sooner. Asked what he is thinking in 5 words or less, he relied “get inflation back under control”.

US producer prices softened in April which will appease those who think inflation has indeed topped. More data is likely needed to be certain, but it is at least a baby step in the correct direction – even if consumer and factory gate prices remain at eye watering levels.

 

Russia threatens Finland

Geopolitical tensions continued to with Russia warning Finland there would be “consequences” if they joined NATO. With Sweden also looking to join NATO as soon as possible it is likely just a matter of time before the threat is extended to them as well.

 

JPY and USD led the session

The US dollar index rose to its highest level since December 2002 overnight (just shy of 105), and the euro fell to just 17-pips above the 2017 low. AUD/USD closed below 96c for the first time since June 2020 and NZD/USD hit a fresh 23-month low.  

The yen is finally behaving like its old safe-haven self, rising broadly against its FX peers (even the US dollar). EUR/JPY fell ~2.4% during its worst session since the pandemic, AUD/JPY fell to an 8-week low and USD/JPY fell briefly below 127 before recovering back up to 128.40.

20220513gbpjpyCI

Like several yen pairs, GBP/JPY is in a strong downtrend on the hourly chart although it is now within a corrective phase. It’s possible we may be in for a quiet session and, if so, may be one to watch in the European session. We’re looking for evidence of a swing high around 157, near the 20-hour eMA and daily pivot point. But if we see a break higher then we’d look for evidence of a swing high around 158, below the weekly R2 pivot and 50-hour eMA.

 

Everything you should know about the Japanese yen  

 

Gold breaks trend support

Gold cannot get a break – to the upside that is, having closed below 1830 to invalidate a key trendline, 200-day average and yesterday’s bullish bias. ETF flows unwound around half of yesterday’ prior inflows and 10-year breakevens (inflation expectations) fell to their lowest level since February.

WTI however did follow our bias from the European open, after pulling back to the $103 area the rising to $107. From here we retain a bullish bias above $105 with $109 now in focus.

 

 

ASX 200:

20220513moversASXcia

ASX 200: 6941 (-1.75%), 12 May 2022

  • Health Care (-1.76%) was the strongest sector and Financial (-0.75%) was the weakest
  • 11 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 2 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 16 (8.00%) stocks advanced, 177 (88.50%) stocks declined

 

Outperformers:

  • +4.66% - Orica Ltd (ORI.AX)
  • +2.6% - EBOS Group Ltd (EBO.AX)
  • +2.47% - Meridian Energy Ltd (MEZ.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -17.61% - Block Inc (SQ2.AX)
  • -16.69% - Altium Ltd (ALU.AX)
  • -11.58% - Xero Ltd (XRO.AX)

 

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20220513calendarAEST1

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade  
Related tags: Forex Indices FTSE Trade Ideas GBP/JPY ASX

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.