Asian Open: Higher Factory Prices Weigh on Sentiment, China CPI Up Next

Sentiment soured on Wall Street yesterday as strong producer prices in the US exacerbated concerns of higher consumer prices in today’s inflation report.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 10, 2021 8:59 AM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wall Street was lower due to rising factory gate prices

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 20 points (0.27%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,454.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -10 points (-0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,275.46
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -89 points (-0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,724.13
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -20 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,483.33

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -26.36 points (-0.36%) to close at 7,274.04
  • Europe's Euro STOXX 50 index fell -7.9 points (-0.18%) to close at 4,344.63
  • Germany's DAX index fell -6.05 points (-0.04%) to close at 16,040.47
  • France's CAC 40 index fell -4.21 points (-0.06%) to close at 7,043.27

 

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial fell -112.24 points (-0.31%) to close at 36,319.98
  • The S&P 500 index fell -16.45 points (-0.35%) to close at 4,685.25
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -116.092 points (-0.71%) to close at 16,219.94

 

 

Indices:

US producer prices rose in October, which places further emphasis on today’s inflation report and just how transitory it is. Factory prices rose 0.6% in October and rose a further 6.8% y/y, just as it did in September. Prices for energy goods and services provided the baulk of the rice rises as bottlenecks and labour shortages persist. Separately, business sentiment for small business slipped to a 7-moth low.

Wall Street and bourses across Europe were broadly lower, a trend which began in Asia but took hold overnight ahead of today’s highly anticipated inflation data.

The VIX (volatility index) rose 1.02 points to a 1-month high of 18.23, tech stocks were underperformers with the Nasdaq falling around -0.7% and the FANG index falling -1.7%. Biotech stocks fell around -1% whilst the S&P 500 and DJI fell -0.4%.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

The ASX 200 fell -0.24% following weak earnings from banks

ASX 200: 7434.2 (-0.24%), 09 November 2021

  • Information Technology (1.07%) was the strongest sector and Financials (-1.02%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 78 (39.00%) stocks advanced, 114 (57.00%) stocks declined
  • 65.5% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 56% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 28.5%-Chalice Mining Ltd(CHN.AX)
  • + 7.59%-Lynas Rare Earths Ltd(LYC.AX)
  • + 6.27%-Pointsbet Holdings Ltd(PBH.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -4.51%-Inghams Group Ltd(ING.AX)
  • -4.11%-CSR Ltd(CSR.AX)
  • -2.9%-AGL Energy Ltd(AGL.AX)

 

 

Forex:

Several currency pairs exceeded their average daily ranges during risk-off trade

China releases inflation data at 12:30 AEDT today, and it is likely to be the main event of the session. Core inflation is expected to rise to 1.4% y/y from 0.7%, which would be its first rise in five months. Producer prices are expected to rise to a record 12.4% from 10.7% and may be worth noting that the ‘actual’ has beaten record estimates for the past 3-months. Inevitably, producers are going to have to pass on costs to consumers at some point, but the question is by how much and when. And if prices rise in China, it will surely impact the rest of the world and once again bring scrutiny to Western central bank’s claims of ‘transitory’ inflation.

China will also release foreign direct investment, new loans and money supply data at an unspecified time today. However, US inflation data is arguably the main event, as evidenced by Wall Street trading lower on higher producer prices overnight.

Safe-haven currencies JPY and CHF were the strongest overnight as they sucked in safe-haven inflows whilst AUD and NZD were the weakest. USD/JPY fell below 113 for the first time in a month, USD/CHF touched a 5-day low

 

 

Commodities:

Gold appears poised to break higher should we get a strong inflation set from China and the US today, and the yellow metal is close to probing the July and September highs around 1834.

Gold prices are probing key resistance at the September high ahead of China and US inflation data

 

Since the spike down to 1680, gold has broken a bearish trendline and produced two higher lows on the daily chart. Bullish momentum has increased leading into key resistance around 1834 and RSI (14) has broken its prior cycle high ahead of price action, further highlighting the increase of momentum into resistance. A risk to the downside is if inflation data from China and US disappoints, in which case gold may well roll over from current levels. Otherwise, we favour a breakout and move towards 1870.

Oil prices rallied around 3% on expectations for higher demand as the US relaxed travel restrictions. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) also forecast lower gasoline prices which helped brent and WTI rise above $84.

 

 

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

Inflation data from China and US are key events today

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices China PPI CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
Yesterday 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Yesterday 02:49 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_03
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
By:
David Song
Yesterday 04:20 PM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday - February 14, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Molten metal
        Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 03:47 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.