Asian Open: Gold breaks out, oil pulls back as supply concerns ease

For what seems like the firt day in a while, gold and oil prices diverged to the benefit of the yellow metal.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 25, 2022 8:51 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Thursday US cash market close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 349.44 points (1.02%) to close at 34,707.94
  • The S&P 500 index rose 63.92 points (2.51%) to close at 34,058.75
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 318.15 points (2.2%) to close at 14,765.70

Asian futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 0 points (0.03%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,387.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 260 points (0.93%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 28,370.39
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -96 points (-0.44%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 21,849.95
  • China's A50 Index futures are down -3 points (-0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,785.97
20220325moversCI

Our anticipated pullback on US indices is yet to materialise, with major benchmarks all posting gains by the close. Tech stocks led the rebound with the Nasdaq rising 2.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4520 and 88% of its stocks advanced, with all of its 11 sectors posting gains.

ASX 200:

7400 remains the key level for the index heading into the weekend as volatility has receded as prices drifted towards it. A positive lead from Wall Street and higher futures market means we should see a break above it, but the proof in the pudding will be to see if it can close the week above it.

20220325moversASXci

ASX 200: 7387.1 (0.12%), 24 March 2022

  • Utilities (2.56%) was the strongest sector and Info Tech (-0.76%) was the weakest
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors closed higher
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 63 (31.50%) stocks advanced, 125 (62.50%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +7.28% - AVZ Minerals Ltd (AVZ.AX)
  • +6.51% - Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX)
  • +4.96% - Brickworks Ltd (BKW.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -7.42% - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLX.AX)
  • -5.17% - Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX)
  • -4.26% - Healius Ltd (HLS.AX)

Oil prices pulled back

WTI is back below $115 after pulling back perfectly form a 61.5% Fibonacci ratio. It had rallied on the hype that EU officials were to discuss how to remove Russian oil imports and, without such action hitting headlines, allowed energy prices to retrace. But the US is also in discussion for another coordinated release of its oil supplies to alleviate supply concerns. Gasoline was down around -3%, although natural gas rose 3.4%.

Ultra-dovish BOJ continues to weigh on the yen

The Japanese yen continue to tumble after BOJ continued to hammer home that their ultra-loose monetary policy is here to stay, and for quite some time. USD/JPY closed above 1.22 for the first time since December 2015 and is currently enjoying its most bullish month since November 2016. Yen weakness was broadly spready with CAD/JPY outperforming its peers to rise 1.3%. With such strong (and dovish) views from BOJ members it is difficult to see how today’s inflation data will account for much. The weaker yen has been highly beneficial for the Nikkei which has now risen 14% in two weeks and has closed back above its 200-day eMA.

Gold breaks above key resistance

20220325goldCI

Gold retained its safe-haven status around the NATO summit, where Biden wants to increase troops along the Eastern front and send an official waring against the use of Chemical weapons by Russia. Clearly this will irk Putin and only increase tensions between Russia and the West.

Gold saw a decent break above 1950 resistance yesterday on rising volume. It now trades within a bullish channel on the hourly chart, although now within a retracement phase. From here we would like to see support found somewhere around 1950 (previous resistance), the lower trendline or the 20-hour eMA before seeking fresh bullish opportunities. 1980 remains the target but keep in mind that, if it is not achieved today the weekly pivot point will be recalculated for next week so levels may need to be adjusted.

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220325calendarAEDT

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices ASX Australia 200 Gold

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.