How to trade with City Index
You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:
-
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer
• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore
- Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
- Place the trade
Latest market news
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Trade Ideas articles
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
July 11, 2024 10:40 PM
July 11, 2024 04:30 PM