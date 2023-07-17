AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023

President Biden is facing pressure from the US Semiconductor Industry Association to “refrain from further restrictions” on microchip sales to China

Geopolitical tensions are on the rise with Russia backing out of a grain deal which allowed Ukraine to export grain via the black sea, fanning concerns that food prices will be set to rise

and AUD were the weakest FX majors following China’s data, CHF and EUR were the strongest although outside of NZD/USD the daily ranges were relatively small (NZD also felt the pressure of a disappointing business PSI which barely expanded at 50.1)

came in less than expected, but I’m more surprised by some of the ‘surprise’ given data for Q2 was below expectations overall. As always, any signs of weakness from China results in calls for more stimulus.

The S&P 500 closed above 4500 for a second day and sits at a 15-month high, the Nasdaq 100 reached an 18-month high and trades just -6.3% beneath its all-time high

Wall Street traded cautiously higher on bets that the Fed is near the end of its tightening cycle, backed up by weak economic data from China and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying the US is on a “good path” to taming inflation without weakening the labour market.

The BOC’s hawkish hike has rekindled bets for another hike in September, and that case could be reinforced if retail sales remains robust and sends the Canadian dollar higher.

Strong economic data is a double-edged sword for US policy makers, as whilst it provides hopes that the US could avoid a recession it also provides the Fed good reason to keep rates higher for longer. Therefore a strong US retail sales report following Friday’s improved consumer sentiment report simply tells us that consumers are handling higher interest rates, and could help support the US dollar recoup some of last week’s losses.

11:30 – RBA monetary policy minutes: It is debatable as to how useful the RBA’s minutes will be, given markets took the statement to be a dovish pause and soft US inflation figures takes some pressure off of the RBA to be so aggressive with rate hikes. And if anything is to keep pressure on the RBA to hike it could be Thursday’s employment report. Still, if traders catch a whiff of more hawkishness from the minutes than their statement was deemed to be, AUD/USD could make a decent buy around 68c over the near-term.

The US dollar index flirted with a break above 100 on an intraday basis but closed at 99.84 during another low-volatility day near its 15-month lows

EUR/USD nudged its way to a fresh 17-month high but the conviction behind the ‘breakout’ was low. Still, the intraday trend remains firm and prices are forming a sideways consolidation, and unless we see a USD bullish catalyst then dips may be bought

It was an indecision day on USD/JPY which formed a Doji, although it was a public holiday in Japan so trading volumes were lower. And whilst Friday’s bullish engulfing candle after its 6-day selloff warns of a correction higher, prices need to break above yesterday’s high to invalidate trend resistance from the March low. For now, intraday timeframes are preferred until momentum tips its hand.

AUD/JPY retraced lower for a second day and dipped briefly beneath Wednesday’s high before recouping ~50% of yesterday’s losses. If prices can hold above yesterday’s low and appetite for risk improves, we’d look for a move to 96.0

USD/CNH produced a clear break above Friday’s Doji to confirm the swing low around the 50-day EMA. Bulls now need to break it above 7.20 to clear the 2019 and 2020 highs, failure to do so assumes the next leg lower.

WTI th, crude oil retraced lower for a second day on the rise of geopolitical concerns stemming from Russia. Now trading back below the ‘production cut’ high set on June 5 WTI seems to be respecting round numbers quite well having printed prominent intraday swings at $74, $75 and $76 yesterday. A break of trend support (or rally from it) could be a key focus for traders today.