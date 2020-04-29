Asian Morning US Stocks Rally on Hopeful Virus Treatment

On Wednesday U.S. stocks posted a powerful rally of over 2%, as investors were encouraged by Gilead Sciences' promising trial test results for its coronavirus drug remdesivir...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 6:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Morning: US Stocks Rally on Hopeful Virus Treatment

On Wednesday U.S. stocks posted a powerful rally of over 2%, as investors were encouraged by Gilead Sciences' (GILD +5.7%) promising trial test results for its drug remdesivir in treating coronavirus patients. 

Sentiment was also boosted by the Federal Reserve's pledge to support the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 532 points (+2.2%) to 24,633, the S&P 500 rose 76 points (+2.7%) to 2,939, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 305 points (+3.5%) to 8,982.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (+7.35%), Media (+5.95%) and Software & Services (+4.59%) sectors performed the best.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +25.4%), Noble Energy (NBL +23.3%), Apache Corp (APA +22.3%) and Marathon Oil (MRO +17.2%) were the top gainers.

Boeing (BA +5.86%) swung to a first-quarter net loss of $641 million from a net income of $2.1 billion a year earlier. The Company announced plans to slash 10% of its workforce and scale back production. Meanwhile, S&P has lowered the Company's credit rating closer to junk (BBB-/A-3). 

In after-market hours, Facebook (FB +9.0%), Tesla (TSLA +9.9%) and Microsoft (MSFT +2.3%) showed gains.

On the technical side, about 25.2% (25.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 93.3% (91.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that GDP shrank at an annualised rate of 4.8% on quarter in the first quarter (-4.0% expected).

As expected, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%. The central bank acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic is posting a considerable risk to the medium-term outlook for the economy.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will report Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 25 (3.500 million expected).

March Personal Income (-1.5% on month expected), Personal Spending (-5.0% on month expected), and the Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer for April (37.7 expected) will also be reported.

European stocks kept trading on the upside. with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 1.8%. Germany's DAX jumped 2.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 2.6%, and France's CAC was up 2.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stepped up 1.2 basis points to 0.622%.

Spot gold increased 3 dollars to $1,711 an ounce.

Oil prices rebounded on a brighter outlook for demand following worldwide easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) surged 22.0% to $15.06 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures were up 6.6% to $24.23 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude-oil stockpiles increased 9 million barrels last week, less than an addition of 11 million barrels expected. At the same time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the government could add millions of barrels of oil to its national reserves.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Yesterday 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Yesterday 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
January 25, 2024 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
January 25, 2024 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
USD bears have a rethink, GBP and AUD positioning diverges: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
January 22, 2024 01:12 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 18, 2024 06:53 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil, gold: Impact of latest geopolitical headlines didn’t last long
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 15, 2024 02:00 AM
        Research
        US dollar bears remain undeterred: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 15, 2024 01:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.