Good morning and welcome to the City Index market update. My name is Monika Krawczyk and today is Monday, February 4.


Financial Analyst
February 5, 2013 2:19 AM
Financial Analyst

- Good morning and welcome to the City Index market update. My name is Monika Krawczyk and today is Monday, February 4.

- Firstly, looking at the Asian markets, most indices advanced today. The upward trend was led by non-farm payrolls data from the US that was announced last Friday that indicated some economic improvement for the US.

- The Japanese Nikkei Index was up 0.6% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed by 0.4%.

- This morning in Europe, Spanish unemployment figures came out better than expected, reflecting the previous month’s change.

- In European indices, the German DAX and French CAC were both down by 0.1%, just after 8am.

- Back to the UK, the FTSE opened down by 0.2% at 6337. The index was topped by Burberry Group, Shire Plc and Randgold Resources. The worst performers were Antofagasta, Meggit and Johnson Matthey.

- Following the headlines this morning, Barclays’ finance director Chris Lucas is to step down from the company but will remain in his role until his successor is announced.

- Elsewhere, according to a Lloyds survey, business confidence has increased in the UK and lending to businesses and households is at its best level since 2010.

- Further, UK construction PMI remained at the previous level of 48.7. The figures came in below expectations.

- Later on today we’re expecting Factory Orders Data from the US at 3pm UK time. Thank you for listening and have a good day.

