Asian Equity Market Handover Bearish Move Resumes

Stock market snapshot as of [29/5/2019 0610 GMT]





Almost a sea of red for Asian stock markets as at today’s Asia mid-session except for the China stock market where the China A50 has managed to record a modest gain of 0.38%

The S&P 500 e-mini futures has seen a negative follow through in today’s Asian session after a daily close of -0.84% printed in the overnight U.S. session. It has continued to decline by 0.5% to print a current Asian session intraday low of 2792 that has broken below the psychological level of 2800 and the 13 May 2019 swing low area.

The worst performers are the Kospi 200 and Nikkei 225 that have declined by -1.22% and -1.25% respectively. 20800 is an important technical level to take note on the Nikkei 225 as a break below it exposes further potential downside. Click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook report).

European stock indices CFD futures are feeling the “bearish heat” as well where the FTSE 100 and German DAX are seeing losses of -0.70% and -0.60% respectively.

Macroeconomic Calendar





