National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) – Limited potential upside below 29.32/63 range top


October 21, 2016
National Australia Bank (ASX: NAB) – Limited potential upside below 29.32/63 range top

nab-daily_20-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • As seen from the relative strength chart, NAB has underperformed the benchmark ASX 200 index since November 2015 and elements are still advocating for further potential underperformance ahead (refer to the 1st chart).
  • Since the its major swing low of 23.82 printed on early February 2016, NAB has been evolving in a multi-month sideways range configuration with resistance at 29.32/63 (see weekly chart).
  • The multi-month sideways range top/resistance at 29.32/63 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).
  • The recent medium-term term up move of 15% from the 27 June 2016 post Brexit low of 23.90 is now showing signs of exhaustion. The longer-term RSI weekly is now coming close to its significant descending trendline resistance coupled with a bearish divergence signal that is being flashed out in the daily RSI oscillator.
  • Intermediate support now rests at 27.20 (see daily chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 29.32/63

Supports: 27.20 (downside trigger) & 24.10/23.82

Next resistance: 33.50

Conclusion

Technical elements are suggesting limited upside potential for National Australia Bank.  As long as the 29.32/63 significant range top/resistance is not surpassed and a break below 27.20, NAB is likely to see a potential medium-term down move back towards its range bottom/support at 24.10/23.82.

However, a break above 29.63 may invalidate the bearish view to see a continuation of the up move in place since 27 June 2016 to target the next resistance at 33.50.

Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 20 Oct 2016

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments.

 

