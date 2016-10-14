asia stock chart of the week 17 oct 21 oct rio tinto 2678592016

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) – Hovering below 55.30 significant resistance with risk of setback (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The on-going multi-month rally seen […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2016 2:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) – Hovering below 55.30 significant resistance with risk of setback

rio-tinto-weekly_13-oct-2016

rio-tinto-daily_13-oct-2016

rio-tinto-wti-daily_13-oct-2016

wti-crude-futures-weekly_14-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The on-going multi-month rally seen in Rio Tinto from the 03 February 2016 medium-term swing low of 36.53 is now coming close to significant resistance of 55.30.
  • The aforementioned significant resistance of 55.30 is defined by a confluence of multiple elements (multi-year descending trendline resistance in place since February 2011, former broken support nowt turns pull-back resistance and a Fibonacci cluster) (see weekly chart).
  • Significant medium-term supports rests at 47.80 (ascending trendline in place since 03 February) follow by 41.80.
  • The movement of Rio Tinto’s share price has direct correlation with the movement in the global commodities market given the nature of its business. The recent rally seen in Rio Tinto has coincided with the 90% rally seen in WTI crude oil from its February 2016 low of US$26.05/barrel. As seen on the correlation chart, the movement of Rio Tinto and WTI crude oil has a high 30-period rolling Pearson’s correlation coefficient of 0.79 which indicates that that movement of WTI crude oil is likely have a significant impact on the share price of Rio Tinto.
  • As seen from the long-term (weekly) chart of WTI crude oil futures, it has rallied into the upper limit of the key long-term pivotal resistance of 51.10 after the recent OPEC’s production cut announcement on 28 September 2016. Technical elements are advocating for a potential medium-term setback/consolidation above the 43.00 support. These observations suggest that the recent rally seen in Rio Tinto may take a pause as well.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 53.30

Pivot (key resistance): 55.30

Supports: 47.80 & 41.80

Next resistance: 60.00

Conclusion

As long as the 55.30 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, technical elements and cross assets intermarket analysis are advocating for a potential setback for Rio Tinto towards the 47.80 support. Only a clear break below 47.80 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 41.80.

However, a clearance above 55.30 may invalidate the setback scenario to see the continuation of the multi-month up move to target the next resistance at 60.00.

Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 13 Oct 2016

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.