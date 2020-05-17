Asia Morning US Stocks Shrug Downbeat Data

OnU.S. stocks managed to close slightly higher despite data showing sharp economic contraction.Thegained 60 points (+0.3%) to 23685, theadded 11 points (+0.4%) to 2863, and thewas up 58 points (+0.6%) to 9152.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Media (+1.63%), Retailing (+1.33%) and Software & Services (+1.33%) sectors gained the most.Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +6.5%), Gap (GPS +6.0%), Macy’s (M +6.0%) and NVIDIA (NVDA +5.7%) were top gainers.(JCP +21.2%) filed for bankruptcy on Friday.On the technical side, about 26.6% (24.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 37.8% (28.7% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed thaton month in April (-12% expected), the largest loss on record.on month in April (-12.0% expected), also a record loss.Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary reading) increased to 73.7 in May (68.0 expected), and the Empire Manufacturing Index rose to -48.5 (-60.0 expected).European stocks stabilized, with therebounding 0.5%. Germany's DAX rose 1.2%, France's CAC edged down 0.1%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.0%.U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmarkadded 2.3 basis points to 0.640%.price was up for a fourth session as it climbed 10 dollars higher (+0.5%) to $1741 an ounce, theOil prices kept rallying, asjumped 6.8% to $29.43 a barrel.On the forex front, despite a record monthly decline in U.S. retail sales, thestill kept the key 100.00 level as it edged down 0.1% on day to 100.40.