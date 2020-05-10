﻿

Asia Morning US Stocks Higher Despite Ugly Jobs Report

On Friday U.S. stocks continued their rally despite a loss of over 20 million jobs and jobless rate soaring to 14.7%...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2020 6:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Higher Despite Ugly Jobs Report

On Friday U.S. stocks continued their rally as the April jobs report was not as ugly as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 455 points (+1.9%) to 24,331, the S&P 500 rose 48 points (+1.7%) to 2,929, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 118 points (+1.3%) to 9,220.


Souirce: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Automobiles & Components (+6.24%), Energy (+4.34%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+3.3%) sectors were market leaders.


Helmerich and Payne (HP +13.5%), News Corp (NWSA +13.3%), Noble Energy (NBL +13.2%) and United Airlines (UAL +11.7%) were top gainers.

Biotech firm Moderna (MRNA +11.4%) charged higher following a Thursday report of positive development of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

On the technical side, about 25.2% (25.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 57.2% (46.5% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that the economy shed 20.500 million Nonfarm Payrolls in April (-22.000 million expected) with the jobless rate soared to 14.7% (16.0% expected) from 4.4% in March. In fact, the U.S. economy had never lost over 2 million jobs in a single month, and the highest jobless rate on record is 24.9% marked in 1933. 

European stocks remained on the upside, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index adding 0.9%. Germany's DAX gained 1.4% and France's CAC was up 1.1%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was closed for a bank holiday.

U.S. Treasury prices eased, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.679% from 0.630% Thursday.

Spot gold price lost 14 dollars or 0.8% to $1,700 an ounce.

Oil prices rebounded, achieving a two-week back-to-back increase. Traders kept expecting a recovery in oil demand. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) jumped 5.1% on day to $24.74 a barrel, and Brent crude oil futures were also up 5.1% to $30.97 a barrel. 

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 99.73, as the April nonfarm payrolls report was not worse than expected.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Today 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Today 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Today 07:04 AM
US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
Today 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
WTI crude oil forecast: Price action unconvincing despite strong tailwinds, fat tail risks
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 03:02 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    US dollar, yen, VIX, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report – April 15, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 15, 2024 12:48 AM
      gold_02
      Gold price reversal resembles blow-off top into escalating geopolitical tensions
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 14, 2024 11:37 PM
        gold_03
        Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 12, 2024 04:51 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.