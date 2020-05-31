Asia Morning US Stocks Firm Despite Trump China Actions

On Friday, U.S. stocks remained firm despite worsening relationship between the U.S. and China...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 1, 2020 7:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Firm After Trump's Announcement on China

On Friday, U.S. stocks remained firm despite worsening relationship between the U.S. and China. In response to China imposing a controversial national security law on Hong Kong, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that preferential trade treatment for Hong Kong would be ended.   

Trump also said sanctions would be imposed on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the city's autonomy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 17 points to 25383, while the S&P 500 rose 14 points (+0.5%) to 3044 and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 138 points (+1.5%) to 9555.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Semiconductors & Related Equipment (+2.91%), Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (+1.64%) and Retailing (+1.35%) sectors were the best performers. On the other hands, Banks (-2.61%), Automobiles & Components (-1.67%) and Insurance (-1.07%) sectors lagged behind.

On the technical side, about 43.4% (43.2% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 92.9% (89.5% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Personal Income jumped 10.5% on month in April (-6.0% expected) while Personal Spending fell 13.6% (-12.8% expected). Wholesale Inventories increased 0.4% on month in April (-0.7% expected).

Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers Index fell to 32.3 in May (40.0 expected) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 72.3 (74.0 expected).


Later today, the Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (May final reading, 40.0 expected) and the Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers' Index (43.7 for May expected) will be reported.

Over the weekend, violent protests erupted in cities across the U.S. sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the hands of Minneapolis police in Minnesota state. In Monday morning, U.S. stock index futures were under pressure.

European stocks were broadly lower on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index falling 1.4%. Germany's DAX lost 1.7%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 sank 2.3% and France's CAC was down 1.6%.

U.S. Treasury prices rebounded, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined 5.3 basis points to 0.650%.

Spot gold price was up for a second session as it gain $11 (+0.7%) to $1,729 an ounce.

Oil prices advanced further, as U.S. WTI crude oil futures jumped 5.3% to $35.49 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 98.29.

EUR/USD gained 0.2% to 1.1099, rising for a fourth straight session. Official data showed that the eurozone's core CPI grew 0.9% on year in May (+0.8% expected).

Related tags: Commodities Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.