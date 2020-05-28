Asia Morning US Stocks End in Red Trump Actions on China Awaited

On Thursday, U.S. stocks erased gains to close in the red after President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a Friday press conference on China...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 6:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks End in Red, Awaiting Trump's Actions on China

On Thursday, U.S. stocks erased gains to close in the red after President Donald Trump announced plans to hold a Friday press conference on China. Beijing has just passed a controversial national security law which is widely expected to erode Hong Kong's autonomy. 

Sentiment was also hurt by Trump's saying that he would sign an executive order putting more scrutiny on social media companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 147 points (-0.6%) to 25400, the S&P 500 dropped 6 points (-0.2%) to 3029 and the Nasdaq 100 was down 25 points (-0.3%) to 9416.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Automobiles & Components (-3.86%), Consumer Durables & Apparel (-3.13%) and Banks (-3.08%) sectors lost the most.

HP Inc (HPQ -12.32%), Kohls (KSS -9.74%), Hanesbrands (HBI -9.65%) and TripAdvisor (TRIP -9.46%) were top losers, while Dollar Tree (DLTR +11.55%), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +7.80%) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +6.29%) were top gainers.    

On the technical side, about 43.2% (38.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 89.5% (83.0% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that first-quarter GDP (second reading) contracted at an annualized rate of 5.0% on quarter (-4.8% expected). 

Initial Jobless Claims declined to 2.123 million for the week ended May 23 (2.100 million expected). Continuing Claims unexpectedly decreased to 21.052 million for the week ended May 16 (25.680 million expected) from the prior week's 24.912 million, showing that Americans are returning to work.

Durable Goods Orders (preliminary reading) dropped 17.2% on month in April, the biggest decline on record.

Later today, Wholesale Inventories (-0.7% on month in April expected), Personal Income (-6.0% on month expected), Personal Spending (-12.8% on month expected), Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (40.0 in May expected) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (74.0 in May expected) will be reported.

European stocks continues their advance, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rising 1.6%. Germany's DAX increased 1.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2% and France's CAC jumped 1.8%.

U.S. Treasury prices softened, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stepped higher to 0.703%.

Spot gold price rebounded $8 (+0.5%) to $1,717 an ounce halting a three-day decline.

Oil prices rebounded despite a build of 7.9 million barrels in U.S. crude-oil stockpiles last week as reported by the Energy Information Administration. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (July) gained 2.7% to $33.71 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.4% on day to 98.47, the lowest level since March 30.

EUR/USD advanced 0.6% to 1.1076, posting a three-day rally. Official data showed that the eurozone's Economic Confidence Index bounced to 67.5 in May (70.6 expected) from 64.9 in April. Later today, the bloc's CPI data for May will be released (+0.1% on year expected).



Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Downtrend Intact as Yen Sensitivity to BoJ Grows
Today 10:19 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Today 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Today 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Molten metal
Iron Ore Surges as Cyclone Zelia Threatens Pilbara Supply
By:
David Scutt
February 14, 2025 03:47 AM
    Oil_rig
    Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
      gold_01
      Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 11, 2025 10:48 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.