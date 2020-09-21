Asia Morning: Dow Sheds 509 Points in Market Sell-off





On Monday, theonce tumbled over 900 points before reducing its loss to 509 points (-1.84%) and closing at 27147. Thesank 38 points (-1.16%) to 3281, while themanaged to close 43 points higher (+0.40%) at 10980.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe market sell-off was triggered by. Andadded to pressure on stocks.Automobiles & Components (-4.81%), Capital Goods (-4.01%), Materials (-3.41%) sectors lost the most.- such as TechnipFMC (FTI -10.3%), Halliburton (HAL -8.69%) and National Oilwell Varco (NOV -7.54%) - slid along with oil prices.General Electric (GE -7.70%), Universal Health Services (UHS -8.17%), Illumina (ILMN -8.48%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -9.20%) were also top losers. Meanwhile,Approximately 61.4% (52.1% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 41.0% (52.1% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks suffered deeper losses. Theplunged 3.24%, Germany's DAX 30 tumbled 4.37%, France's CAC 40 slid 3.74%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 3.38%.The benchmarkdeclined to 0.668% from 0.690% Friday.Commodities prices were also impacted by souring market sentiment as well as a strengthening U.S. dollar.(October) plummeted 4.4% to $39.31 a barrel, andslumped $42.00 (-2.2%) to $1,912 an ounce.shed 7.7% to $24.72 an ounce.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar rebounded against its major peers, with thebouncing 0.6% on day to 93.55.slid 0.7% to 1.1766. Later today, the eurozone's Consumer Confidence Index for September will be released (-14.6 expected).lost 0.9% to 1.2819, wiping out most of the gains made last week.gained 0.2% to 104.69, halting a five-day decline.Commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower against the greenback, as risk appetite faded.dropped 0.9% to 0.7229 andplunged 1.4% to 0.6665, whileclimbed 0.8% to 1.3303.