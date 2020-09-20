Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Lower





On Friday, U.S. stocks sank further. Theslid 244 points (-0.88%) to 27657, thefell 37 points (-1.12%) to 3319 and thelost 143 points (-1.30%) to 10936.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewTechnology Hardware & Equipment (-2.79%), Real Estate (-1.96%) and Utilities (-1.79%) sectors lost the most.Tesla (TSLA) rebounded 4.42%.such as United Airlines (UAL -3.61%), American Airlines (AAL -3.23%) and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.41%) were also under pressure.Approximately 52.1% (66.4% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 52.1% (57.4% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks stayed in negative territory. Thedropped 0.66%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.70%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.22%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.71%.The benchmarkwas stable at 0.690%.(October) added 0.3% to $41.11 a barrel. Traders are closely watching if Libya is moving closer to reopening its oil industry.rebounded $10.00 (+0.56%) to $1,954 an ounce.On the forex front, thewas little changed at 92.93.slipped 0.1% to 1.1837.dropped 0.4% to 1.2915, snapping a four-day rally. Official data showed that U.K. retail sales grew 0.8% on month in August (as expected).fell 0.2% to 104.55, down for a fifth straight session.rose 0.3% to 1.3204. Government data showed that Canada's retail sales grew 0.6% on month in July (+1.0% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback.lost 0.3% to 0.7289 whilegained 0.1% to 0.6759, posting a six-day rally.