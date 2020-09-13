Asia Morning September 14 2020

Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks Further...

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2020 7:11 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Mixed

On Friday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 131 points (+0.48%) to 27665, the S&P 500 added 1 point to 3341, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 66 points (-0.60%) to 11087.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.31%), Capital Goods (+1.53%) and Banks (+1.34%) sectors performed the best, while Technology Hardware & Equipment (-0.9%), Software & Services (-0.82%) and Retailing (-0.75%) sectors lagged behind. Approximately 59.4% (61.8% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 27.3% (41.4% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII +6.94%), Under Armour (UAA +5.40%) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB +4.75%) were top gainers, while NortonLifeLock (NLOK -5.96%) and Macy’s (M -4.73%) were top losers. 

Official data showed that U.S. Consumer Prices rose 0.4% on month in August (+0.3% expected). Monthly Budget Deficit jumped to 200.1 billion dollars in August (242.7 billion dollars expected).

European stocks were stable. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged up 0.13%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.20% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%, while Germany's DAX 30 was little changed.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.670% from 0.677% Thursday.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (October) added 3 cents to $37.33 a barrel. 

Spot gold eased $4.00 (-0.23%) to $1,941 an ounce.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day to 93.27.

EUR/USD climbed 0.3% to 1.1845. European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said "the recent appreciation of the euro exchange rate dampens the inflation outlook". Meanwhile, the eurozone's July industrial production will be released later today (+4.2% on month expected).

GBP/USD fell 0.1% to 1.2793. Government data showed that U.K. GDP grew 6.6% on month in July (+6.7% expected), and industrial production rose 5.2% (+4.1% expected).

USD/JPY was flat at 106.14 ahead of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election to be held today.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly higher against the greenback. AUD/USD bounced 0.4% to 0.7283 and NZD/USD gained 0.2% to 0.6664, while USD/CAD lost 0.1% to 1.3174.

Official data showed that China's M2 money supply grew 10.4% on year in August (+10.7% expected), while new yuan loans totaled 1,280 billion yuan (1,250 billion yuan expected).


