Asia Morning Sep 8

On Monday, GBP/USD plunged 1.0% to 1.3166, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned the U.K. that...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2020 6:41 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: British Pound Sinks as No-Deal Brexit Fears Return

On Monday, U.S. stock markets were closed to observe the Labor Day.

Later today, the National Federation of Independent Business will post its Small Business Optimism Index for August (99.0 expected).

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1.6%, Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.0%, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.8% and U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.4%.

WTI crude oil futures (October) slid 1.4% to $39.21 a barrel. Government data showed that China's crude imports dropped to 47.48 million tons in August from 51.29 million tons in July, down for a second straight month.

Spot gold was flat at $1,933 an ounce.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.2% on day to 93.06 in thin holiday trading.

EUR/USD fell 0.2% to 1.1818. Official data showed that German industrial production grew 1.2% on month in July (+4.5% expected).

GBP/USD plunged 1.0% to 1.3166. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned the U.K. that implementing the Withdrawal Agreement was "an obligation under international law and a prerequisite for any future partnership". Her comments came after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is ready to walk away if no agreement is struck by October 15.

GBP/USD daily chart:

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

USD/JPY edged up 0.1% to 106.30. Government data showed that Japan's final readings of 2Q annualized GDP was confirmed at -28.1% on quarter (-28.5% expected), while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (-3.7% expected).

Commodity-linked currencies were mixed against the greenback, AUD/USD was little changed at 0.7282, NZD/USD dropped 0.4% to 0.6696, while USD/CAD rose 0.2% to 1.3091. Official data showed that China's exports rose 9.5% on year in August (+7.5% expected) while imports fell 2.1% (+0.2% expected).
Related tags: Commodities Indices Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.