Asia Morning Sep 28

Cruise stocks are top gainers...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2020 7:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Extend Gains

On Friday, U.S. stocks advanced further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358 points (+1.34%) to 27174, the S&P 500 gained 51 points (+1.60%) to 3298, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 254 points (+2.34%) to 11151.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors are watching closely a potential COVID-19 stimulus package being discussed by the government and Democrat lawmakers.

Technology Hardware & Equipment (+3.31%), Health Care Equipment & Services (+2.33%) and Commercial & Professional Services (+2.12%) sectors performed the best. Cruise stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH +13.23%), Carnival (CCL +9.28%) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL +7.49%) were top gainers. Boeing (BA +6.5%) also closed higher.  

Shares of technology giants - Apple (AAPL +3.75%), Amazon.com (AMZN +2.49) and Tesla (TSLA +5.04%) - also post gains.

Approximately 55% (54% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 9% (8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

U.S. official data showed that Durable Goods Orders (preliminary reading) rose 0.4% on month in August (+1.5% expected).

European stocks closed mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged down 0.10%, Germany's DAX 30 dropped 1.08%, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.69%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.34%. 

U.S. Treasury prices were steady, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield edged lower to 0.658%.

Spot gold fell $6.00 to $1,861 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (November) ticked lower to $40.25 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies as the ICE Dollar Index stayed at a two-month high of 94.58.

EUR/USD dropped 0.35% to 1.1632. Concerns were caused by resurging virus cases in Europe. Spain's government has urged Madrid to lock down the entire city. Italy reported the most daily cases since May 1. 

GBP/USD was stable at 1.2747. Meanwhile, the U.K. government has added London to its watch list of potential pandemic hot spots.

USD/JPY added 0.16% to 105.58.

Commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower. AUD/USD dropped 0.16% to 0.7035 extending its losing streak to a sixth session. USD/CAD climbed 0.20% to 1.3388.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.