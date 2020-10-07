Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Rebound on Reignited Stimulus Hopes





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rebounded nearly 2%. Thejumped 530 points (+1.91%) to 28303, therose 58 points (+1.74%) to 3419, and thegained 211 points (+1.88%) to 11503.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewreversed an earlier stance and said he could signfrom Congress. This helped to boost market sentiment.Automobiles & Components (+4.14%), Transportation (+2.75%) and Retailing (+2.66%) sectors performed the best. Coty Inc (COTY +9.54%), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX +7.35%) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +7.97%) were top gainers.Approximately 66% (69% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 65% (77% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks ended mixed. Thedeclined 0.12%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.27% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.06%, while Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.17%.U.S. Treasuries came under pressure, as the benchmarkfrom 0.740% Tuesday.$9 (+0.49%) to $1,887.1.80% to $39.95 a barrel at the close.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar turned weaker against other major currencies as investors expected a limited stimulus bill to be soon agreed by the government and Congress. Theto 93.61.to 1.1762. Official data showed that Germany's industrial production declined 0.2% on month in August (+1.5% expected).to 1.2920. Traders holding long positions on the pair were relieved by comments by European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that he does not expect the U.K. to walk out of the October 15 trade talks.to 105.98. The pair is now above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.Commodity-linked currencies regained strength against the greenback.to 0.7138, andto 1.3255.