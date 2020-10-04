Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Impacted by Trump's Positive Virus Test

On Friday, U.S. stocks ended in the red. Theshed over 400 points at the open before working its way back to close at 27682, down 134 points (-0.48%) on day. Thelost 32 points (-0.96%) to 3348, and theplunged 327 points (-2.83%) to 11255.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThesent investors to a risk-off mode. And surely uncertainties surrounding the presidential election are mounting.

On Sunday, Trump's medical team revealed that he could be discharged from hospital on Monday the soonest.





At the same time, the closely-watched September U.S. Jobs Report showed labor market weakness., with the jobless rate declining to 7.9%, better than 8.2% expected.Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-3.33%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.71%) and Media (-2.38%) sectors lost the most on Friday. Activision Blizzard (ATVI -5.3%), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -4.65%), Netflix (NFLX -4.63%) and Analog Devices (ADI -4.19%) were top losers.Approximately 62% (61% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 50% (49% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Also, the(final reading) rose to 80.4 in September (79.0 expected), Factory Orders rose 0.7% on month in August (+0.9% expected), and Durable Goods Orders (final reading) increased 0.5% on month in August (+0.4% expected).European stocks were mixed. Theadded 0.25%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 0.39%, France's CAC 40 was broadly flat, while Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.33%,U.S. Treasury prices ended lower as stocks pared some losses. The benchmarkadvanced to 0.690%.slipped $6 to $1,899 an ounce.Crude oil's sell-off deepened.fell $1.77 (-4.57%) to $36.95 at the close.On the forex front, Theerased earlier gains to close slightly higher at 93.81, halting a four-session losing streak.Thewas bought as Trump's virus diagnosis triggered a surge in haven bids,. The pair then bounced to close at 105.35, down 0.16% on day.managed to regain the 1.2900 level as it rose 0.31% to 1.2931.fell 0.27% to 1.1716. Official data showed that Consumer Prices in the Eurozone edged up 0.1% on month in September (as expected).slid 0.33% to 0.7161, ending a four-day rally. Official data showed that Australia's Retail Sales dropped 4.0% in August (-4.2% expected, -3.2% in July).closed 0.13% higher to regain the 1.3300 level.