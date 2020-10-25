Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Lack Significant Momentum





On Friday, U.S. stocks closed mixed. Thedipped 28 points (-0.10%) to 28335, while theadded 11 points (+0.34%) to 3465, and thewas up 29 points (+0.25%) to 11692.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMarket sentiment was supported by reports that drug-makersand AstraZeneca will resume trials of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile,drug remdesivir became the first COVID-19 treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration.Media (+1.3%), Retailing (+0.96%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+0.96%) sectors performed the best, while Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.09%), Automobiles & Components (-0.86%) and Energy (-0.55%) sectors lagged behind.was the top gainer. On the other hand,plunged after its quarterly results missed expectations.European stocks were broadly higher. Therose 0.62%, Germany's DAX 30 climbed 0.82%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.20% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.29%.U.S. Treasury prices ticked up, as the benchmarkedged down to 0.840% from 0.845% Thursday.dipped $1 (-0.08%) to $1,902 an ounce.U.S.fell $0.88 (-2.17%) to $39.76 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar resumed its weakness against other major currencies. Thedropped 0.20% to 92.76. On a daily chart, the 20-day moving average has crossed below the 50-day one. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) (preliminary reading) edged up to 53.3 in October (53.5 expected).to 1.1862. On technical terms, the pair has confirmed a. The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) rose to 54.4 in October (53.0 expected).was down for a second day as it slipped 0.33% to 1.3039. U.K. official data showed that retail sales gained 1.5% on month in September (+0.2% expected), while the GfK consumer confidence index fell to -31 in October (-28 expected). The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) posted at 53.3 for October (53.1 expected).slipped 0.12% to 104.73. Official data showed that Japan's Consumer Prices were flat on year in September (as expected).gained 0.32% to 0.7140, whiledipped a further 0.09% to 1.3124.