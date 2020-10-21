Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Post Modest Losses





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks posted modest losses after a choppy session. Thefell 98 points (-0.35%) to 28210, thedropped 7 points (-0.22%) to 3435, and theeased 12 points (-0.11%) 11665.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewsaid in a TV interview that a stimulus deal is near. In a separate interview,also said there are hopes for a deal.Energy (-1.99%), Transportation (-1.75%) and Diversified Financials (-0.87%) sectors lost the most.surged after announcing plans to let customers buy and sell crypto-currencies using their PayPay accounts.In after-market hours,climbed over 2% after reporting record quarterly profit.The U.S.that all districts have seen continued growth at a moderate pace since the downturn. The central bank added that employment increased across all districts and prices rose modestly.European stocks were broadly lower. Thefell 1.29%, Germany's DAX 30 sank 1.41%, France's CAC 40 declined 1.53%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.91%.U.S. Treasury prices sank further, as the benchmarkjumped to a five-month high of 0.815% from 0.795% Tuesday.rose $18 (+0.94%) to $1,924 an ounce.Oil prices tumbled after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported increased gasoline inventories last week, which indicated weak demand for fuel.fell $1.71 (-4.1%) to $39.99 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar widened its weakness against other major currencies amid a looming fiscal stimulus deal. Thedropped 0.48% to a 7-week low of 92.61 posting a four-session losing streak.surged 1.56% 1.3149, the highest close since September 7. News reports said U.K. and European Union negotiators are to resume trade talks with an aim to reach a deal by mid-November. U.K. official data showed that consumer prices increased 0.5% on year in September (+0.6% expected).rose 0.33% to 1.1861. On a daily chart the pair has swung up to the upper Bollinger band.accelerated to the downside after losing the key 105.00 level, tumbling 0.86% to 104.59.rebounded 0.98% to 0.7117 ending a five-session decline.(offshore yuan) slipped 0.27% to 6.6439, the lowest level since July 2018.