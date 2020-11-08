Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Still at Elevated Levels





On Friday, U.S. stocks stayed at elevated levels following a strong rebound from Monday through Thursday. Theeased 66 points (-0.24%) to 28323 after gaining over 7% in the prior four sessions. Thedipped 1 point to 3509, while thecharged 13 points (+0.11%) higher to 12091.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe U.S. Labor Department reported that(+580,000 expected, +672,000 in September) and the(7.6% expected).Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (+1.38%), Telecommunication Services (+0.88%) and Food & Staples Retailing (+0.79%) sectors performed the best, while Energy (-2.14%), Banks (-1.78%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (-1.38%) sectors were laggards. Coty Inc (COTY +22.16%) and News Corp (NWSA +8.29%) became top gainers after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.Approximately 75% (72% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 68% (49% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.20%,, France's CAC 40 fell 0.46%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed.U.S. Treasury prices skidded, as the benchmarkfrom 0.770% Thursday.(+0.15%) to $1,952 an ounce.(-3.56%) to $37.41 a barrel.Over the weekend, Democratic presidential nomineedeclared victory in the election. However,did not concede the election, saying: "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."The U.S. dollar remained weak against other major currencies, as traders kept selling the currency after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Thursday the needs for more fiscal and monetary stimulus. Theto 92.22., the highest close since September 1. For the whole week, the pair gained about 2.1%, the most since March. Official data showed that Germany's industrial production increased 1.6% on month in September (+2.5% expected).on the downside, as it eased 0.12% to 103.32.from 1.3148 Thursday. On a daily chart, it keeps striking against the upper Bollinger band.to 0.7258 halting a four-day rebound.at 1.3050.