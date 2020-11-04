Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Surge Despite Election Standstill





On Wednesday, U.S. stocks extended their strong gains to a third session. Therose 367 points (+1.34%) to 27847, theincreased 74 points (+2.20%) to 3443, and thesoared 497 points (+4.41%) to 11777.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewThe presidential race betweenandremains unsettled, while all eyes are now on vote counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Both sides are expected to take legal actions to challenge results in states, and it could take days or weeks to decide who the winner is.Media (+5.2%), Pharmaceuticals,and Software & Services (+4.16%) sectors performed the best. Biogen (BIIB +43.97%) became the top gainer after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a positive report on the company's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab.Approximately 71% (67% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 51% (33% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Regarding U.S. economic data, the Automatic Data Processing's employment report showed that(+643,000 expected). The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Index posted at 56.6 for October (57.5 expected).European stocks stayed strong. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.05%,, France's CAC 40 jumped 2.44% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.67%.U.S. Treasury prices rebounded, as the benchmarkfrom 0.884% Tuesday.(-0.27%) to $1,904 an ounce.(+3.61%) to $39.02 a barrel.The forex market saw a choppy session as the election was too close to call. The, down 0.11% on day.sank to 1.1603 before rebounding to close at 1.1723, compared with 1.1715 in the prior session.failed to stay above 105.00 and closed at 104.52.lost the 1.3000 level again as it slipped 0.53% to 1.2989.managed to added 0.22% to 0.7180.) ended 0.86% to 6.6233 posting a 5-day losing streak.