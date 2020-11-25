Asia Morning: Dow Closes Above 30,000

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks rallied further pushing theto close above the key 30,000 level for the first time. The, also an all-time high. TheSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were encouraged by news reports that, and that Biden would appointBanks (+5.52%), Energy (+5.16%) and Automobiles & Components (+4.66%) sectors were the best performers.such as Apache (APA +9.06%), Hess (HES +7.14%), Exxon Mobil (XOM +6.66%) and Chevron (CVX +5.04%) surged for a second day as oil prices jumped over 4%.Dollar Tree (DLTR +13.63%), Mosaic (MOS +12.49%) and JP Morgan Chase (JPM +4.62%) also saw significant gains in share prices.Approximately 90% (89% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% (79% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index report,European stocks also gained. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.91%,, France's CAC 40 increased 1.21%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.55%.U.S. Treasury prices slid as investors' risk appetite expanded further. The benchmark(-1.69%) to $1,806 an ounce.(+4.23%) to $44.88 a barrel.The U.S. dollar resumed weakness against other major currencies as investors felt comfortable to bid for riskier assets. TheCommodity-related currencies benefited from oil prices' surge.as it was widely expected that New Zealand may not see further interest-rate cuts.AUD/USD gained 1.02% to 0.7360, whileto 1.1892 ending a two-day decline.to 1.3359 posting a three-day rally.from 104.53 in the prior session, and USD/CHF declined 0.16% to 0.9112.