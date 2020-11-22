Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Close in the Red





On Friday, major U.S. stock indexes closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219 points (-0.75%) to 29263, the S&P 500 dropped 24 points (-0.68%) to 3557, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 78 points (-0.66%) to 11906.Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (Daily Chart) : Bullish Above 28000Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewInvestors were still concerned about various U.S. states imposing COVID-19-related restrictions amid record-breaking infection cases.Banks (-1.15%), Consumer Services (-1.14%) and Software & Services (-1.13%) sectors lost the most. Mylan (VTRS -5.41%), Foot Locker (FL -4.96%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -4.90%) and Carnival Corp (CCL -4.51%) were top losers.Stay-at-home beneficiary Zoom Video Communications (ZM +6.11%) jumped.Approximately 90% (89% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 81% (80% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.European stocks had a positive day. The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.52%, both Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.39%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%.U.S. Treasury prices advanced further, as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield sank to 0.828% from 0.850% Thursday.Spot gold gained $4 (+0.24%) to $1,871 an ounce.U.S. WTI crude futures (January) jumped $0.5 (+1.19%) to $42.4 a barrel.The ICE Dollar Index edged up to 92.39 halting a six-session decline.EUR/USD eased 0.15% to 1.1857. The European Commission Eurozone Consumer Confidence Indicator dropped to -17.6 in November (-18.0 expected).USD/JPY edged up 0.11% to 103.85 ending a six-day losing streak. Official data showed that Japan's consumer prices declined 0.4% on year in October (as expected).GBP/USD gained 0.18% to 1.3285, the highest level since September 2, lifted by an official report that U.K. retail sales increased 1.2% on month in October (-0.3% expected).AUD/USD rebounded 0.24% to 0.7303, NZD/USD added 0.18% to 0.6926, while USD/CAD gained 0.16% to 1.3093.