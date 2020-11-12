Asia Morning: US Stock Indices Closed Lower amid Declining Risk Appetite

On Thursday,. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317 points (-1.1%) to 29080, the S&P 500 slid 35 points (-1.0%) to 3537 and the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 65 points (-0.6%) to 11827.

Dow Jones Industrial Average daily chart:

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Energy (-3.39%), Automobiles & Components (-2.59%) and Materials (-2.17%) sectors led the decline. Approximately 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index jumped 1.82pt (+7.76%) to 25.27.Regarding U.S. economic data, CPI grew 1.2% on year in October (+1.3% expected), while jobless claims fell to 709,000 in the week ending Nov. 7 (731,000 expected) from 757,000 in the prior week. Later today, PPI for October (+0.4% on year expected) will be released and the University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for November (82.0 expected).. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.1%, Germany's DAX slid 1.2%, France's CAC 40 declined 1.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%.The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.8815% from 0.9753% Wednesday, halting a four-day rally.. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported thatincreased 0.43 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 6 (-0.87 million barrels expected).Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,877 an ounce.On the forex front,against its major peers, as the ICE Dollar Index edged down just 0.1% to 92.96.EUR/USD gained 0.2% to 1.1805. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production fell 0.4% on month in September (+0.6% expected). Meanwhile, investors will focus on the bloc's third quarter GDP data due later in the day (-4.3% on year expected)., amid persistent concern over the future relationship of Britain and the European Union. On the other hand, government data showed that U.K. third quarter GDP shrank 9.6% on year (-9.4% expected), while industrial production grew 0.5% on month in September (+1.0% expected).USD/JPY lost 0.3% to 105.11.Commodity-linked currencies weakened against the greenback. AUD/USD slid 0.6% to 0.7234 and NZD/USD dipped 0.7% to 0.6834, while USD/CAD advanced 0.6% to 1.3142.