Asia morning Nov 13

The three major U.S. indices closed lower on Thursday, as investors' risk appetite declined. Meanwhile, GBP/USD was down for a second day, amid persistent no-deal Brexit concerns.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2020 7:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stock Indices Closed Lower amid Declining Risk Appetite

On Thursday, the three major U.S. indices closed lower as investors' risk appetite declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317 points (-1.1%) to 29080, the S&P 500 slid 35 points (-1.0%) to 3537 and the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 65 points (-0.6%) to 11827.

Dow Jones Industrial Average daily chart:

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Energy (-3.39%), Automobiles & Components (-2.59%) and Materials (-2.17%) sectors led the decline. Approximately 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 85% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index jumped 1.82pt (+7.76%) to 25.27.

Regarding U.S. economic data, CPI grew 1.2% on year in October (+1.3% expected), while jobless claims fell to 709,000 in the week ending Nov. 7 (731,000 expected) from 757,000 in the prior week. Later today, PPI for October (+0.4% on year expected) will be released and the University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for November (82.0 expected).

European stocks were broadly under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1.1%, Germany's DAX slid 1.2%, France's CAC 40 declined 1.5%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.8815% from 0.9753% Wednesday, halting a four-day rally.

WTI crude futures slid 0.8% to $41.12 a barrel. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude oil inventories increased 0.43 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 6 (-0.87 million barrels expected).

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,877 an ounce.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was broadly stable against its major peers, as the ICE Dollar Index edged down just 0.1% to 92.96.

EUR/USD gained 0.2% to 1.1805. Official data showed that the eurozone's industrial production fell 0.4% on month in September (+0.6% expected). Meanwhile, investors will focus on the bloc's third quarter GDP data due later in the day (-4.3% on year expected).

GBP/USD dropped 0.8% to 1.3120, amid persistent concern over the future relationship of Britain and the European Union. On the other hand, government data showed that U.K. third quarter GDP shrank 9.6% on year (-9.4% expected), while industrial production grew 0.5% on month in September (+1.0% expected).

USD/JPY lost 0.3% to 105.11.

Commodity-linked currencies weakened against the greenback. AUD/USD slid 0.6% to 0.7234 and NZD/USD dipped 0.7% to 0.6834, while USD/CAD advanced 0.6% to 1.3142.
Related tags: Indices Forex GBP DJIA SPX 500 Nasdaq

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.