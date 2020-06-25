Asia Morning June 26

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 26, 2020 7:15 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Rebound, Banks Lead Market

On Thursday, U.S. stocks rebounded making most of the gains in the last trading hour. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299 points (+1.18%) to 25745, the S&P 500 gained 33 points (+1.10%) to 3083, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 99 points (+0.99%) to 10101.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Captial, TradingView


Banks (+3.57%), Insurance (+2.55%) and Diversified Financials (+2.07%) sectors gained the most after financial regulators eased up "Volcker Rule" restrictions on banks' risk-taking. Goldman Sachs (GS +4.59%), Wells Fargo (WFC +4.79%) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +3.49%) led major indexes higher.

However, in after-market hours, the Federal Reserve, in anticipation of a prolonged economic downturn, announced measures to bar the nation's biggest banks from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments in the third quarter.

On the technical side, about 36.7% (43.1% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 13.5% (35.3% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 1.480 million for the week ended June 20 (1.320 million expected) and Continuing Claims slid to 19.522 million for the week ended June 13 (20.000 million expected).

And the Commerce Department said first-quarter GDP contracted 5.0% on quarter annualized (as expected), and Durable Goods Orders (preliminary reading) jumped 15.8% on month in May (+10.5% expected).

Due later today are reports on May Personal Income (-6.0% on month expected), Personal Spending (+9.0% expected), and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (a rise to 79.2 in June expected).

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7%, Germany's DAX rose 0.7%, France's CAC jumped 1.0%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4%.

U.S. government bond prices remained firm, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped further to 0.670% from 0.683% Wednesday.

Spot gold price added $2.00 (+0.1%) to $1,763 an ounce.

Oil prices stabilized after losing for two sessions. WTI crude oil futures (August) increased 1.9% to $38.72 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index climbed 0.2% on day to 97.39, up for a second straight session. The Federal Reserve released the results of its stress tests, stating: ""The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis, and the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks." 

EUR/USD fell 0.3% to 1.1220. Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index for July improved to -9.6 (-12.0 expected) from -18.6 in June.

GBP/USD was little changed at 1.2424.

USD/JPY edged up 0.1% to 107.18. This morning, official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI grew 0.3% on year in June (as expected).

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
        Fields being ploughed
        A guide to the spot rate: meaning and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        June 28, 2023 07:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.