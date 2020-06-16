Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Charge Higher on Upbeat Data

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks advanced further, as investors were encouraged byand a news report of a potential one-trillion-dollarby the government. Meanwhile,told the Senate Banking Committee: "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."Thejumped 526 points (+2.0%) to 26290, theincreased 58 points (+1.9%) to 3124, and thewas up 172 points (+1.8%) to 9949.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences (+3.02%), Energy (+2.82%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+2.63%) sectors were market leaders. Eli Lilly (LLY +15.68%), Nordstrom Inc (JWN +12.91%), Kohls Corp (KSS +8.96%), Vulcan Materials (VMC +8.76%) and Gap (GPS +8.48%) were top gainers.On the technical side, about 41.3% (39.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 53.8% (46.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed thatsurged 17.7% on month in May (+8.4% expected), the biggest increase on record. Industrial Production rose 1.4% on month in May (+3.0% expected).Due later today will be Housing Starts for May (an increase to an annualized rate of 1.100 million units expected).European stocks recorded beefy gains, with theadvancing 2.9%. Germany's DAX surged 3.4%, France's CAC rose 2.8%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.9%.U.S. government bond prices remained under pressure, as the benchmarksettled higher at 0.754%.was little changed at $1,725 an ounce.Oil prices rose for a second session, as economic recovery expectations were boosted by better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. U.S.(July) climbed 3.4% to $38.38 a barrel.On the forex front, therose 0.5% on day to 97.03, lifted by a record gain in U.S. retail sales.slid 0.6% to 1.1260. German ZEW Current Situation Index improved to -83.1 in June (-82.0 expected) from -93.5 in May and Expectations Index climbed to 63.4 (60.0 expected) from 51.0.fell 0.3% to 1.2571. Official data showed that U.K. jobless rate was steady at 3.9% in the three months to April (4.7% expected). On the other hand, CPI data for May will be released later today (+0.5% on year expected).was broadly flat at 107.38. The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% as expected, while expanding its special lending program to 110 trillion yen from 75 trillion yen. This morning, government data showed that Japan's exports decline 28.3% on year in May (-26.1% expected) and imports sank 26.2% (-20.4% expected),