Asia Morning July 9

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 9, 2020 6:47 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asia Morning: Nasdaq 100 Index Breaks Record Again

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rebounded despite potential consequences of spiking coronavirus cases across the country. The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped 142 points (+1.36%) to a fresh record close of 10666. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177 points (+0.68%) to 26067, and the S&P 500 gained 24 points (+0.78%) to 3169.

Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



Market sentiment was lifted by comments by St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard that U.S. jobless rate would likely decline to 7% by the year-end.

Consumer Durables & Apparel (+1.9%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (+1.85%) and Retailing (+1.74%) sectors performed the best. Amazon.com (AMZN +2.70% to $3,081.11), Apple (AAPL +2.33% to $381.37), and Netflix (NFLX +1.95% to $9.62) all close at record levels. Kohl's (KSS +9.46%) and Twitter (TWTR +7.34%) also gained big.  

On the technical side, about 42.5% (45.9% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 43.0% (56.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Due later today are reports on Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 4 (a decline to 1.375 million expected) and Wholesale Inventories for May (final reading of -1.2% on month expected).

European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.67%. Germany's DAX 30 dropped 0.97%, France's CAC 40 lost 1.24%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.55%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.664% from 0.652% Tuesday.

Spot gold price advanced $13.00 (+0.8%) to $1,808 an ounce, the highest close since September 2011 and posting a five-session rally

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) gained 0.7% to $40.90 a barrel. Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration reported a build of 5.7 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles last week, in contrast to expectations of a reduction of 3.1 million barrels.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened against its major peers, with the ICE Dollar Index dropping 0.5% on day to 96.48.

EUR/USD advanced 0.6% to 1.1336. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said "the outlook is a little bit brighter than it was only two months ago" and there might be more optimism regarding the recovery in the third and fourth quarter.

GBP/USD rose 0.6% to 1.2613, posting a three-day rally.

USD/JPY fell 0.2% to 107.29. This morning, official data showed that Japan's core machine orders grew 1.7% on month in May (-5.0% expected).

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 10, 2023 01:20 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 3, 2023 02:50 AM
        Fields being ploughed
        A guide to the spot rate: meaning and examples
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        June 28, 2023 07:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.